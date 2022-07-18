Support Us

Pedal Haus and SanTan Breweries Pair Up for A Combined Chandler Oktoberfest Event

July 18, 2022 11:12AM

Lederhosen are encouraged at Chandler's Oktoberfest event.
While the summer heat may have us dreaming of cooler days, two breweries in Chander are already planning events to fill our fall schedules.

Pedal Haus Brewery is teaming up with SanTan Brewing Company to host a combined Oktoberfest event in downtown Chandler on Saturday, October 1.

“Oktoberfest is always one of the most festive and fun times of the year,” said Alejandro Fontes, sales director with SanTan Brewing Company. “We’re excited to partner with our friends and neighbors at Pedal Haus Brewery."

SanTan has been selling beer in Chandler since it opened in 2007. Pedal Haus, a brewery originally from Tempe, joined the fun with a Chandler location that opened in 2020.

At the event, which will take place at Dr. A.J. Chander Park in the center of downtown, attendees can sample beers and canned cocktails paired with food from both brew pubs. German-style Oktoberfest beers will be flowing, available alongside Bavarian-style soft pretzels and bratwurst.

Local musicians will add to the party, and the lineup will include performances from Hit Rewind Dance Band and The Dirt, an '80s hair metal tribute band.

Fans of Pedal Haus beers can meet the man behind the brewery, as founder and CEO Julian Wright will emcee a stein-holding contest and a sausage-eating competition.

Tickets are currently on sale for the earlybird price of $15, and will be available at the door for $20.

Chandler Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 1.  3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
