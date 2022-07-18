Pedal Haus and SanTan Breweries Pair Up for A Combined Chandler Oktoberfest Event

Pedal Haus Brewery is teaming up with SanTan Brewing Company to host a combined Oktoberfest event in downtown Chandler on Saturday, October 1.
“Oktoberfest is always one of the most festive and fun times of the year,” said Alejandro Fontes, sales director with SanTan Brewing Company. “We’re excited to partner with our friends and neighbors at Pedal Haus Brewery."
SanTan has been selling beer in Chandler since it opened in 2007. Pedal Haus, a brewery originally from Tempe, joined the fun with a Chandler location that opened in 2020.
Local musicians will add to the party, and the lineup will include performances from Hit Rewind Dance Band and The Dirt, an '80s hair metal tribute band.
Fans of Pedal Haus beers can meet the man behind the brewery, as founder and CEO Julian Wright will emcee a stein-holding contest and a sausage-eating competition.
Tickets are currently on sale for the earlybird price of $15, and will be available at the door for $20.
Chandler Oktoberfest
Saturday, October 1. 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler