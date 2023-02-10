Support Us

Say 'Happy Valentine's Day' With These 10 Metro Phoenix Dinners and Deals

February 10, 2023 10:00AM

Combine a bottle of wine and charcuterie board at Grimaldi's Pizzeria.
Mid-February means taking that special someone to a night out on the town. Whether you want a casual date night, a romantic view, or put-you-in-the-mood ambiance, the Valley is ready to fulfill all your Valentine's Day needs. Check out these dining and drink deals at metro Phoenix restaurants and bars.

click to enlarge
Elevate your date at STK Scottsdale.
STK Steakhouse

7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-581-5171
Ready to get a jump start on Valentine's Day? From Friday, February 10, to Tuesday, February 14, STK Steakhouse will serve a glass of Dom Perignon paired with one oyster topped with caviar. The price is $69 per person. And, of course, you and your honey can continue the party with other selections from the main menu.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Multiple Locations
If you're looking for a mellow evening for Valentine's Day, keep it casual by catching the special at Grimaldi's. On Tuesday, February 14, all bottles and glasses of wine and sangria will be half off. You can pair your favorite libation with Grimaldi's charcuterie board which includes Italian meats, cheeses, fruit, walnuts, and sliced bread. A choice of EOS Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay with the board costs $30.

click to enlarge
Carcara will serve a four-course dinner on Valentine's Day.
Carcara

340 North Third Street
602-262-2500
If you and your significant other are craving a weeknight, four-course dinner, Carcara is ready for you. On Tuesday, February 14, from 4 to 10 p.m. the menu will showcase citrus tuna tartare, burrata, sea scallops, filet, gateaux, and other Sonoran-themed dining options. The price per person is $79+. Reservations at this downtown Phoenix restaurant are recommended.

click to enlarge
The Sicilian Baker is celebrating February 14 with Valentine's Day desserts.
The Sicilian Baker

Multiple Locations
Who says Valentine's Day has to be about the main course? Dessert counts too. On Tuesday, February 14, The Sicilian Baker will be offering a strawberry lobster tail, a shell-shaped Italian pastry made with flaky dough filled with strawberry custard. The Sicilian Baker also offers a one-of-a-kind build-your-own cannoli bar, with the option for guests to choose their cannoli size, shell type (traditional, chocolate dipped, white chocolate dipped, or pistachio dipped), and filling with choices such as traditional, strawberry, or seasonal filling.

click to enlarge
Taco Tuesday and Valentine's Day intersect at CRUjiente Tacos.
CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road
602-687-7777
Grab your honey and make it a taco Tuesday outing on Valentine's Day at CRUjiente Tacos. On Tuesday, February 14, patrons can enjoy the beef taco for $6 with a margarita for $8. The offer is good from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close. During Valentine's week, enjoy the special taco honoring the holiday as well as a Raventos sparkling rose to toast coupledom.

click to enlarge
Heart-shaped gnocci is on the menu at Marcellino Ristorante.
Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
Marcellino Ristorante's Valentine's Day menu will be served on Tuesday, February 14. It includes filet mignon, squid ink fettuccine with tomatoes, sauteed clams, mussels, calamari, and half of a fresh Maine lobster in the shell. Also, on the menu is heart-shaped gnocchi served in a rich tomato sauce with melted mozzarella. For those who want to skip the gnocchi, lamb chops are also available. Couples can pair wine and champagne with their meal. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 480-990-9500. 
Sometimes it is about the show on Valentine's Day.
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse

14344 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-607-1114
For Valentine's Day, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is all about the options. On Tuesday, February 14, doors open at 3 p.m. for couples who want to start their special evening early.  The Teppanyaki table special includes a Wagyu filet mignon served with mushroom soup, salad, shrimp appetizer, fried rice, and vegetables. The dessert is frozen pineapple and the cost is $150 per person. The non-teppan special includes Wagyu filet mignon and loaded potato cake with grilled truffle asparagus, which also costs $150 per person. Another option includes grilled chateaubriand steak, truffle asparagus, and brown butter cake with ice cream for $95 per person.

Streets of New York

Multiple Locations
Streets of New York is celebrating Valentine's Day with a dine-in special for two. On Tuesday, February 14, couples can choose from one appetizer, two pasta dinners, and a choice of dessert for $36. To accompany your meal, take advantage of half-price bottles of wine.
North Italia offers a three-course meal for Valentine's Day.
North Italia

Multiple Locations
All locations of North Italia are offering a three-course prix fixe menu to honor Valentine's Day. The menu includes a choice of starter from wild shrimp scampi, seasonal salad, or a chef's board, followed by a selection of roasted porchetta, squid ink tonnarelli, or roasted salmon. The dessert closing out the evening is strati di sorta. Prices range between $65 and $70 depending on the location.

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale
623-745-9616
French-inspired cuisine, sophisticated aperitifs, and a selective wine list pave the way for Valentine's Day at Zinqué. The menu includes smoked salmon and caviar, vegetarian mezze with baba ganoush, sweet potato hummus, and homemade focaccia. Try the steak frites or filet of branzino as an entree. Dessert is a choice between flourless chocolate cake or tarte tatin. Pair your meal with Veuve Clicquot and Louis Roederer Cristal champagne. The price per person is $115 and prepayment is required via Open Table. Reservations for dining indoors or outdoors are encouraged and can be made by calling 623-745-9616. 
