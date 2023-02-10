Say 'Happy Valentine's Day' With These 10 Metro Phoenix Dinners and Deals

STK Steakhouse
7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-581-5171 Ready to get a jump start on Valentine's Day? From Friday, February 10, to Tuesday, February 14, STK Steakhouse will serve a glass of Dom Perignon paired with one oyster topped with caviar. The price is $69 per person. And, of course, you and your honey can continue the party with other selections from the main menu.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Multiple Locations If you're looking for a mellow evening for Valentine's Day, keep it casual by catching the special at Grimaldi's. On Tuesday, February 14, all bottles and glasses of wine and sangria will be half off. You can pair your favorite libation with Grimaldi's charcuterie board which includes Italian meats, cheeses, fruit, walnuts, and sliced bread. A choice of EOS Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay with the board costs $30.
Carcara
340 North Third Street
602-262-2500 If you and your significant other are craving a weeknight, four-course dinner, Carcara is ready for you. On Tuesday, February 14, from 4 to 10 p.m. the menu will showcase citrus tuna tartare, burrata, sea scallops, filet, gateaux, and other Sonoran-themed dining options. The price per person is $79+. Reservations at this downtown Phoenix restaurant are recommended.
The Sicilian Baker
Multiple Locations Who says Valentine's Day has to be about the main course? Dessert counts too. On Tuesday, February 14, The Sicilian Baker will be offering a strawberry lobster tail, a shell-shaped Italian pastry made with flaky dough filled with strawberry custard. The Sicilian Baker also offers a one-of-a-kind build-your-own cannoli bar, with the option for guests to choose their cannoli size, shell type (traditional, chocolate dipped, white chocolate dipped, or pistachio dipped), and filling with choices such as traditional, strawberry, or seasonal filling.
CRUjiente Tacos
3961 East Camelback Road
602-687-7777 Grab your honey and make it a taco Tuesday outing on Valentine's Day at CRUjiente Tacos. On Tuesday, February 14, patrons can enjoy the beef taco for $6 with a margarita for $8. The offer is good from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close. During Valentine's week, enjoy the special taco honoring the holiday as well as a Raventos sparkling rose to toast coupledom.
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500 Marcellino Ristorante's Valentine's Day menu will be served on Tuesday, February 14. It includes filet mignon, squid ink fettuccine with tomatoes, sauteed clams, mussels, calamari, and half of a fresh Maine lobster in the shell. Also, on the menu is heart-shaped gnocchi served in a rich tomato sauce with melted mozzarella. For those who want to skip the gnocchi, lamb chops are also available. Couples can pair wine and champagne with their meal. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 480-990-9500.
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse
14344 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-607-1114 For Valentine's Day, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is all about the options. On Tuesday, February 14, doors open at 3 p.m. for couples who want to start their special evening early. The Teppanyaki table special includes a Wagyu filet mignon served with mushroom soup, salad, shrimp appetizer, fried rice, and vegetables. The dessert is frozen pineapple and the cost is $150 per person. The non-teppan special includes Wagyu filet mignon and loaded potato cake with grilled truffle asparagus, which also costs $150 per person. Another option includes grilled chateaubriand steak, truffle asparagus, and brown butter cake with ice cream for $95 per person.
Streets of New York
Multiple Locations Streets of New York is celebrating Valentine's Day with a dine-in special for two. On Tuesday, February 14, couples can choose from one appetizer, two pasta dinners, and a choice of dessert for $36. To accompany your meal, take advantage of half-price bottles of wine.
North Italia
Multiple Locations All locations of North Italia are offering a three-course prix fixe menu to honor Valentine's Day. The menu includes a choice of starter from wild shrimp scampi, seasonal salad, or a chef's board, followed by a selection of roasted porchetta, squid ink tonnarelli, or roasted salmon. The dessert closing out the evening is strati di sorta. Prices range between $65 and $70 depending on the location.
Zinqué
623-745-9616