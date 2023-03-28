Celebrity-Endorsed Chicken Restaurants Are Flocking to Phoenix

click to enlarge Shaq is no stranger to celebrity endorsements and partnerships. The Alkaline Water Company Shaq's Big Chicken ASU Mullett Arena, 411 South Packard Drive, Tempe 366 North Gilbert Road, #106, Gilbert

Noah Schapp's TenderFix Available online only

click to enlarge Actor Noah Schapp launched TenderFix to serve meat and vegan options via his new virtual restaurant. TenderFix



“I’m a huge chicken sandwich fan and whenever I order food to my dorm room or during late night study sessions, a chicken sandwich is my go-to item. With TenderFix, you can order it any time, every day, late night and even on Sundays," Schapp said in a press release, making a not-so-subtle dig at a certain popular, religiously-affiliated chicken chain.



The menu includes a chicken sandwich, tenders, and sliders, all available in either meat or vegan versions along with simple desserts and Pepsi products.

Ne-Yo's Johnny's Chicken & Waffles 9830 West Westgate Boulevard, D101, Glendale

click to enlarge Ne-Yo has paired up with celebrity chef Crystal Smith to bring Johnny's Chicken & Waffles to Glendale. Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

“We look forward to bringing a taste of Atlanta to Arizona," Ne-Yo said in a press release. “Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles original location has been a huge hit and we believe it will become a new favorite dining destination at Westgate as well.”