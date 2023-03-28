Celebrity-Endorsed Chicken Restaurants Are Flocking to Phoenix

Now, don't get us wrong, chicken restaurants have been flooding into the city long before celebrities got in on the act. Local restaurant celeb Sam Fox brought us Dough Bird and Fly Bye, Valley original Larry "LoLo" White continues to expand his Monroe's Hot Chicken empire, and Tennessee favorite Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is popping up with new locations throughout the Valley.
But now, some A-Listers have joined the trend. Here are the three latest celebrity-endorsed chicken restaurants to hit metro Phoenix.
Shaq's Big Chicken
ASU Mullett Arena, 411 South Packard Drive, Tempe
366 North Gilbert Road, #106, GilbertInside the new Mullett Arena ice hockey stadium in Tempe, there's a floor-to-ceiling poster of Shaquille O'Neal. What could he be doing here? You may ask, realizing he is, in fact, not famous for hockey. But he's there to sell chicken. The first Valley location of Shaq's Big Chicken opened this fall inside the newly built home of ASU Hockey and the temporary digs of the Arizona Coyotes.
In mid-March, the second location of Shaq's chicken joint opened in downtown Gilbert's Heritage District, taking over the old Pomo location and drawing lines around the block of hungry customers waiting to get a taste of this famous bird.
Noah Schapp's TenderFixAvailable online onlyTenderFix, a virtual restaurant that serves chicken and plant-based sandwiches, sliders, and tenders. The "virtual" element means that the menu is cooked from IHOP kitchens, and is available for delivery on DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, and Postmates.
“I’m a huge chicken sandwich fan and whenever I order food to my dorm room or during late night study sessions, a chicken sandwich is my go-to item. With TenderFix, you can order it any time, every day, late night and even on Sundays," Schapp said in a press release, making a not-so-subtle dig at a certain popular, religiously-affiliated chicken chain.
The menu includes a chicken sandwich, tenders, and sliders, all available in either meat or vegan versions along with simple desserts and Pepsi products.
Ne-Yo's Johnny's Chicken & Waffles
9830 West Westgate Boulevard, D101, GlendaleJohnny's Chicken & Waffles is set to open in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District on Friday, March 31. The restaurant, which is a partnership between R&B artist and producer Ne-Yo and celebrity chef Crystal Smith, serves "world famous" chicken and waffles, along with catfish, fried shrimp, grits, and other Southern brunch and lunch classics.
“We look forward to bringing a taste of Atlanta to Arizona," Ne-Yo said in a press release. “Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles original location has been a huge hit and we believe it will become a new favorite dining destination at Westgate as well.”
The Glendale grand opening is scheduled for the same day tickets go on sale for the Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series, which Ne-Yo is headlining this fall. The only thing that's not readily apparent, as the restaurant's founder's real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, is, who the heck is Johnny?