Spring Training 2021 Food Specials and Drink Deals in Greater Phoenix

There are plenty of food and drink deals to celebrate Spring Training season in the Valley.

Spring means baseball in the Valley; the Cactus League starts Sunday, February 28, and continues through Monday, March 29. And during these wild and crazy weeks come food and drink specials galore. Here are many.

Four Peaks Brewing Company 1340 East Eighth Street, #104, Tempe



Snacks and beers are a pregame tradition. Four Peaks Brewing Company is offering fans who attend the games at Sloan Park a $20 lunch of a brat and a side, a flight of four beers — Kilt Lifter, Hop Knot, Peach Ale, and WOW Wheat Ale — and a koozie to use at the game. Catch this deal before 1 p.m. on game day.

Downtown Rendezvous 20 East Main Street, Mesa



Find higher quality ballpark food at the family-owned Downtown Rendezvous. The Spring Training Special here is happening all March long and offers a quarter-pound, all-beef hotdog with popcorn and soda for $8.95.

EXPAND Get your brunch on at Hash Kitchen before the game. Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



The build-your-own bloody mary bar at Hash Kitchen will put any spectator into a festive mood. Choose from 50 toppings for $13. And since you can't just eat peanuts all day, complement your drink with a salad, a burger, or sandwich. If you're really pregaming, breakfast options include cannoli donuts, Nutella lobster tails, and pineapple upside-down pancakes.

Los Sombreros Multiple Locations



Get into game mode with weeklong specials at Los Sombreros. Margaritas are $4 on Mondays, taco combos are $6 on Tuesdays, and on Wednesdays, guests receive 20 percent of their carry-out orders. On Saturday and Sunday, brunch and bottomless mimosas are served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mavrix 9139 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale



Bring in your Spring Training ticket stub into Mavrix and get a bucket of beer for $15, plus 50 percent off any (one) appetizer. Think toasted pretzels, chicken wings, street corn fritters, and calamari. Craft beers are also available and cold.

EXPAND The bucket of balls is at The Sicilian Butcher is every sports fans' favorite. Debby Wolvos

The Sicilian Butcher Multiple Locations



Here's the scoop: At The Sicilian Butcher, happy hour is all day, every day. The charcuterie board ($14 to $16) works well with drinks like the Aperol Spritz or the Guinness World Record Negroni. Other menu items include pastas, salads, and a bucket of meatballs. Dine-in and takeout options are available at all locations.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale

Blue Clover Distillery is offering 11 cocktails to celebrate the return of spring training. Beer options start at $4, while cocktails with vodka, gin, tequila, or whisky range from $7 to $15, and red and white wines are $35 to $50 a bottle. Complement drinks with build-your-own pizzas starting at $10.

CRUjiente Tacos 3961 East Camelback Road



CRUjiente Tacos knows how to put together Cactus League specials. Starters include salsa trios for $6 with verde, pasilla, and habanero salsas (and tortilla chips, of course). Specials also include eight different tacos, and chef specials include the Korean fried chicken sandwich for $11 or green chile pork burrito for $12. Pair all this with a $5 margarita. Dine-in and online ordering available.

EXPAND Carb up before the game at Tomaso's. Tomaso's

Tomaso’s 3225 East Camelback Road



Might want to carb up before ordering $13 beers at the game. Starters at Tomaso's include mozzarella Caprese for $16 or an antipasto plate for $18. Soups and salads start at $8. For the main course, choose from pasta dishes like fettuccine carbonara or lasagna priced at $22. Dine-in or order takeout by calling 602-956-0836.

Knuckle Sandwiches Multiple Locations



Show your game-day ticket stub at Knuckle Sandwiches — found in Mesa and Tempe — and receive 20 percent off your bill (up to $15) throughout March. We're looking at you, Pastrami Rueben on rye. Or maybe try the shop's signature handheld, the Knuckle Sandwich — braised pot roast, Swiss, grilled onions, and creamy horseradish on a sourdough kaiser bun.

Zinqué 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale



Start your spring training game day (or season) with breakfast or brunch at Zinqué. Deviled eggs are $10, salads start at $14, burger combos are $17, and flatbreads range from $13 to $17. Or, if you're hungry after the game, the steak frites dinner plate is $29. Snag a spot on the patio to keep the ballpark vibe going.

EXPAND A snack from Desert Eagle Brewing Company. Lauren Cusimano

Desert Eagle Brewing Co. 150 West Main Street, Mesa



Desert Eagle Brewing Co. in downtown Mesa is offering all-day happy hour specials to guests who show their game-day spring training tickets or stub. That means you can get a calzone, veggie pizza, or artisan meat and cheese board with a Buzz Bomb IPA or the Main Street Blonde for a few bucks off.

Belle’s Nashville Kitchen 7212 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Need a table of food with a Southern twist? Belle's Nashville Kitchen is rolling out specials for the spring training season. Hot chicken fingers are $12, specialty fries are $10, grilled mac and cheese sandwiches are $14, and for the calorie-conscious, salads are $8 to $14. The menu is available to-go and for in-person dining.