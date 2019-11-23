Tacolandia 2020 General Admission Tickets on Sale Today

Starting November 23 at 10 a.m., tickets will be on sale for Phoenix New Times' fourth annual Tacolandia to the general public. The event returns to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Seriously. Unlimited tacos. Jacob Tyler Dunn

A $25 ticket gets you unlimited taco samples from more than 50 of the Valley’s top taquerias — plus live entertainment highlighting Mexican culture, and access to cash bars. And yes, VIP admission tickets are also available for $45 and will include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

Taco slingers have included Los Jeztecos, Mr.Mesquite, Dilla Libre, Jamburritos, Bao Chow, and many more. The event will also feature live entertainment, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, and awards for best tacos in various categories.

Grab tickets on the Tacolandia 2020 website.