Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Tacos Chiwas has opened a third location in the Valley, in downtown Mesa.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

There's a New Tacos Chiwas in Town, Sidebar Has Closed, and More Phoenix Food News

Lauren Cusimano | August 14, 2020 | 6:48am
AA

It's Friday. Here are five pieces of Phoenix-area food news — some good, some not-so-great — to cap off your week.

Tacos Chiwas Has Opened a Third Location

Named one of our Top 100 restaurants in Phoenix earlier this year, Tacos Chiwas will officially open its third Valley location on Tuesday, August 18, in downtown Mesa. The address is 127 West Main Street. But you can already stop in for tacos: the soft opening is underway through Saturday, the restaurant announced on Facebook. Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez, the husband and wife behind Tacos Chiwas, opened their first restaurant in Phoenix proper in 2016, followed by a Chandler location in 2019.

Hush co-owners chef Dom Ruggiero and general manager Charles Barber are ready to make you some burgers.EXPAND
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

The First-Ever Hush Public House Burger Pop Up

Another one of our favorite 100 restaurants, Hush Public House has been temporarily closed in north Scottsdale due to COVID. Now, the team behind Hush is putting on its first-ever burger pop-up. It'll be held from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, August 15. On the menu: Hush Burgers for $12, Frites Street fries for $4. Plus, beer, wine, and cocktails from Hush, 12 West Brewing Co., Wren House Brewing Company, and DAOU Vineyards. Fire up Instagram and DM @hushpublichouse for preorders and pick-up times. Hush is located at 14202 North Scottsdale Road, #167.

Rebecca Tillman has been named LON's new executive chef.EXPAND
LON's at the Hermosa

LON's at the Hermosa Has a New Executive Chef

Rebecca Tillman has served as the Executive Sous Chef at The Phoenician since 2017 and previously was Executive Chef at the Biltmore House in in Asheville, North Carolina. Now, Tillman is taking over the kitchen at
LON's at the Hermosa, the onsite restaurant at the Paradise Valley luxury hotel the Hermosa Inn. Tillman has already upgraded the current menu and plans to debut her own menu this fall.

Oktoberfest, and Husstoberfest, have been canceled. But this beer is near.EXPAND
Huss Brewing Co.

Huss’ Oktoberfest Beer Is Already Back

Booze news: Huss Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest Bavarian Märzen beer will make an early 2020 return in mid-August (so, now). "Since both the original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, and our own annual Husstoberfest at the Huss Taproom at Uptown Plaza had to be cancelled due to coronavirus, we decided to give our fans the opportunity to host their own Huss Ocktoberfest inside their own homes," says co-owner Leah Huss in a press release. The beer is available on tap at Huss Uptown and Huss Tempe, as well as in cans at various Arizona grocery stores.

Where the hell else am I supposed to get a Heat Advisory cocktail?EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Sidebar Is Yet Another (Extremely) Sad COVID Closure

Sidebar, the cocktail lounge located up the stairs at 1514 North Seventh Avenue since 2008, has closed. “This bar has been a huge part of my life, as I know it has been for so many of you,” the owner announced this week on social media. Sidebar had great views, comfortable seating, and a fantastic drinks menu. RIP, the Heat Advisory cocktail, one of the best drinks at one of the best bars in Phoenix.

Check out our Phoenix Restaurant Directory to see which Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

