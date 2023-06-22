True Mexican food? Tempe's Cocina Chiwas is true to itself



“It’s very difficult for me to have these conversations, especially among our own people, about what’s considered authentic," Hernandez says. "They’ll be like, ‘Well, my Grandma-’ and I’m like, yeah, I’m not your Grandma though.”



click to enlarge The dining room at Cocina Chiwas strikes a nice balance of sharp and casual. Dominic Armato

click to enlarge Cocina Chiwas sometimes swaps in grilled broccolini for romaine in their Caesar. Dominic Armato

What is Mexican food, anyway?



click to enlarge Cocina Chiwas' "quesadillas" embody the restaurant's ethos — playing with expectations of what Mexican food can be. Dominic Armato

Playing with expectations



click to enlarge Racks of beef ribs hang over the grill where much of the menu is infused with char and smoke. Dominic Armato

click to enlarge A bit of subtle refinement and clean, bright tomato sauce make the chiles rellenos a standout dish. Dominic Armato

More familiar territory



click to enlarge Heirloom corn empanadas, stuffed with potato and chorizo, are an excellent comfort dish. Dominic Armato

click to enlarge The parillada is a massive feast of grilled meats and accompaniments that can feed a crowd. Dominic Armato

A challenging future



click to enlarge Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin are the force behind Tempe's new Cocina Chiwas. Jacob Tyler Dunn



The result is both honest and delicious, and it's another example of how Phoenix chefs and diners would do well to be less certain about what they think they know, and to ease their preconceptions of what Mexican cuisine should or shouldn't be.



There's more than one way to make food that speaks with a clear and earnest voice, and Arizona needs to find the space and support for all of it.

Cocina Chiwas

2001 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe

480-916-3690

cocinachiwasaz.com

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Small plates $12-$24; Big plates $22-$32; Table platters $65-$70; Desserts $14-$15.