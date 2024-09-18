The 10 best bars to grab a drink in Scottsdale

There are so many great spots in this Valley city, in fact, that 10 of them made it onto our annual list of the Top 100 Bars in Phoenix. Here are the 10 best bars in Scottsdale.
AZ/88
7353 E. Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale
Did someone say martinis? At this off-the-beaten-path bar in Scottsdale, you can get a London favorite Pornstar Martini with vanilla vodka, passionfruit, lime juice and a shot of Champagne. If that’s too fruity for your taste, there are always the classics, such as the espresso martini and Manhattan. But AZ/88 is not your regular neighborhood spot. The people-watching here is outstanding, with crowds ranging from longtime Scottsdale locals to groups of friends celebrating 21st birthdays and bachelorette parties, from dates to businessmen holding lunch meetings, and much more. Rotating art installations also demand attention. Sometimes a cluster of disco balls dangle from the ceiling, casting specks of light around the bar; at other times, fluffy illuminated clouds fill the ceiling. During the holidays, Christmas trees made of anything other than wood and pine needles land smack in the center of the dining room. Meal options include burgers, salads, sandwiches and a small selection of plates. Insider tip: Make sure to visit the restrooms. You won’t be disappointed.
Coach House is a bit of homespun charm with heavy pours, two bars, an enormous patio with views of Camelback Mountain and a fun staff. It also looks like something straight off of a dude ranch, with its rustic, wood-heavy decor, but steers clear of country shtick beyond its name. Owned since its first pour in 1959 by the Brower family (who tout is as “Scottsdale’s oldest dive”), it's packed to the low-slung rafters most nights (even more so on the weekends) with crowds three-deep angling for space inside the tiny main bar. It serves up plenty of great barfly standards like boilermakers and screwdrivers starting at 6 a.m. sharp, 365 days a year. It’s also a must-see every holiday season – when every centimeter is draped with lights, wrapping paper, tinsel, bows, ribbons and ornaments – and a place to tip one back during the rest of the year.
Goldwater Brewing Co.
3608 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
What do you get when two brothers team up with their dad to brew some beer? Add a close family friend to the mix, and you get one of the Valley’s top local breweries. Now, along with their brewery and taproom in Scottsdale, Goldwater Brewing Co. has expanded to include bars in east Mesa and south Tempe. All offer a selection of excellent beers, including the pink-hued prickly pear-infused Desert Rose kölsch and the Machine Gun Teddy American brown ale. Saddle up to the bar in the original Old Town spot for a cool reprieve from the crowds of visitors outside or take the stairs up to the rooftop patio.
Folks have been ambling into this honky-tonk hideout since the ’60s. Back when Waylon Jennings was a regular, patrons hitched their horses outside and the place was called Wild Bill’s. Its corner of North Scottsdale has become a bit more ostentatious in the ensuing years (they didn’t have beauty bars or tanning salons back in Waylon’s day), but Handlebar-J has stayed true to its old-school country pedigree. Inside, hundreds of cowboy hats hang from the rafters, Wild West ephemera is everywhere and a full selection of brews and booze are available at its sprawling bar. There are wings, burgers and racks of ribs on the menu and both country and western coming from the sound system or stage. Celebrity crooners such as Lyle Lovett, Kris Kristofferson and Vince Gill have all drank and sang here.
Who doesn’t love pizza and beer? The classic combination is the starting point and calling card for Night Owl in south Scottsdale. This is the sort of spot you wish would open in your neighborhood, and those who live nearby are lucky ducks. There’s a large, twinkle-light-strung patio, a welcoming bar, plenty of booths to slide into and even some vintage pinball games to keep you occupied. This bar comes from the industry pros behind Little Woody and Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop, and the influences from both are obvious. Owls of all sizes and shapes decorate the space, including one big bird that rotates at the center of the bar. The grandpa’s basement vibe meets garage-chic with skateboards tacked to the walls. Beer may be the obvious choice here, but the cocktails are well balanced and worth a spin. Try the Skate Betty, made with Malfy rosa grapefruit gin, Aperol, guava and lemon; or the Darkslide with Ezra Brooks rye whiskey, blackberry, maple syrup, lemon and basil.
A visit to Outrider Rooftop Lounge feels like a cheat. Surely you have to be a hotel guest at the Canopy Scottsdale Old Town Hotel or at least a tourist visiting Scottsdale to access this rooftop bar, right? Wrong. The high-flying bar, complete with lounge chairs, fire pits and impressive views of Camelback Mountain, is open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome during the day, and reservations are recommended at night, but still, you don’t have to sneak in to see these stunning views. A short but well-rounded cocktail list includes refreshing options that are perfect for sipping in the sunshine. Try the Rooftop Refresh made with cucumber vodka or the house white sangria. Wine, beer, seltzer and nonalcoholic options fill out the drinks menu. Outrider also offers a well-stocked food menu featuring wings, pretzels, poke, spiced meatballs and mixed tapas to share.
Rift Wine Bar & Taphouse has served a selection of craft beer and boutique wines from its Scottsdale taproom and bottle shop since 2020. Inside the comfortable industrial-style space, you’ll find knowledgeable staff who can help you choose from one of the 25 beers on tap and dozens of wines. On a recent visit, we saw local craft beer favorites and harder-to-find options from San Diego’s Pure Project and Colorado’s WeldWerks Brewing Co. You’ll also find mead, sake and cider available. Check Rift’s website or its social media to browse an excellent rotation of food trucks and events, including wine tastings and tap takeovers.
A genuine historic landmark, the Rusty Spur Saloon fits Old Town Scottsdale’s penchant for Western kitsch like a tasseled glove. The compact building started life as a circa-1920s savings and loan (the city’s first), later becoming a saloon in 1958. Back then, liquor was stored in the vault and cowboys and cowgirls slaked their thirsts. These days, Rusty Spur still serves the Wrangler-wearing crowd, as well as tourists, locals and the occasional celebrity. Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston and Post Malone have all been sighted here. It packs as much rustic charm and kitsch as ever, from the wagon-wheel chandelier overhead and cheeky bar stools shaped like the legs and posteriors of can-can girls to the license plate collection, mounted deer heads, dollar bills and antiques decorating every inch of space. Local country, Americana and rockabilly artists rip it up on a tiny corner stage daily and nightly, creating a party atmosphere where patrons dance if they can find room. Yee-haw.
One of the newer bars on the list, Tell Your Friends has quickly made an impression. Located underneath The Americano in north Scottsdale, the speakeasy-style lounge is accessed through a descending staircase and a red mirrored hallway. Inside, red velvet drapes, floral decor and a shimmering gold ceiling and bar set the tone. Live musicians perform as expert mixologists shake and stir unusual cocktails behind the bar. Try a sweet and savory concoction made with bell peppers or opt for a banana-infused old fashioned. Small bites accompany the drinks, and there are plenty of opportunities for expensive upgrades to elevate your underground experience.
Is Trevor’s a liquor store with a bar, or a bar with a liquor store? The answer to that semantic question is a “yes” to both. The luxe Scottsdale liquor shop continues to offer tastes and activities that invite guests to swing by for an evening, not just for an errand. Its sister locations, which opened in north Phoenix and Arcadia in 2023, sport fun extras such as golf simulators, pinball machines, pizzerias and a cigar lounge, while a fourth location is scheduled to open in the redeveloped Paradise Valley Mall complex. Trevor’s expansive cocktail list ranges from refreshing spritzes that are best enjoyed on its large patio to sturdy stirred drinks.