Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers to Grand Avenue and a longtime 16th Street favorite — were named in late January as semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, one of the top honors in food.
While the national spotlight shines on the Valley's outstanding Mexican cuisine, we'll take pleasure in being able to hit up any number of lauded local eateries for lunch. From over the top to under the radar, these are the 10 best Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix right now.
Bacanora
1301 Grand Avenue, #1
602-612-4018Many words have been written about Bacanora, which opened in 2021. That year, Esquire magazine put it on its best new restaurants list. In 2022 The New York Times penned similar praise. And the James Beard Foundation just nominated its chefs Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno as 2023 semifinalists. It's safe to say this restaurant has gotten a lot of hype and all this attention has made it one of the hardest reservations to score in the city. But the food is so worth the fuss. Sure there are the flashy items — such as a tomahawk steak that will set you back around $150 — that are undeniably delicious, but it's the little details that keep us coming back for more. Soupy beans are packed with rich, meaty flavor, and the tortillas are that special Sonoran variety made slightly translucent with their rich combination of flour and lard. At Bacanora, almost everything touches an open flame, and the rotating specials are seriously special.
Barrio Cafe2814 North 16th Street, #1205
602-636-0240 It would be impossible to write a list about Mexican food in Phoenix without including Barrio Cafe. Since opening just over 20 years ago, this mural-covered space has put Phoenix Mexican food on the map. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza has been nominated for almost as many awards as there are spices in her rich mole, a favorite on the dinner menu. Most recently, she was nominated, yet again, as a James Beard Award semifinalist. Some of her most famous dishes include fresh guacamole adorned with deep pink pomegranate seeds, which is an essential start of any meal at Barrio, along with a mango margarita or creamy horchata. The Cochinita Pibil comes piled high on a plate swimming in juices best mopped up with the thick homemade tortillas, and the Chiles en Nogada, a colorful dish that represents the Mexican flag, is the restaurant's signature dish for good reason at this 16th Street institution.
Caminero Mexican Food
8248 West Deer Valley Road, Peoria
623-376-0314 The cliche phrase "hidden gem" is criminally overused. But Caminero Mexican Food, a little counter-service restaurant tucked around the side of an Albertson's shopping center in suburban Peoria, may just fit the bill. The eatery first opened in 2001 in Sunnyslope, before the Vasquez family moved it to the west Valley roughly nine years later. In its current home, the restaurant serves menudo on the weekends, and breakfast burritos, tacos, chimichangas, and tortas daily. We are partial to the fajita quesadilla, a platter-sized stack of tortillas sliced into triangles and bursting with chunks of medium-rare carne asada and grilled bell peppers. Caramelized onions add a hint of sweetness, and the accompanying guac and sour cream offer a cold reprieve from the sizzling-hot melted cheese. Head to Peoria to hang out with the construction workers and other in-the-know diners who grab lunch at this mural-decorated gem.
Casa Corazon
2637 North 16th Street, Phoenix
602-334-1917 The first thing you notice about Casa Corazon is the building. This little Mexican restaurant is located inside a bright orange-painted bungalow with a steep roof featuring multiple points. Many years before it became a restaurant, the structure was actually a residential house that the owner lived in. Since 2018, it's been home to customers enjoying tacos, an extended happy hour, and one of the best salsa bars in town. The menu, which specializes in dishes from southern Mexico, includes lighter options such as soups, salads, and tacos ordered a la carte. Heartier dishes include enchiladas, flautas, and multiple different steaks. Stop in during happy hour to admire the architecture, and fill up on fresh salsa drizzled over $4 tacos from 3 to 6 p.m. and all day on Tuesdays.
Las 15 Salsas
722 West Hatcher Road
602-870-2056As evidenced by this list, metro Phoenix is filled with wonderful Mexican restaurants, but only a few specialize in food from Oaxaca. At Las 15 Salsas, a small, welcoming spot complete with a twinkle light-strung patio, Oaxacan food, and particularly mole, takes center stage. For those who aren't sure what to order, try the Moles de Fiesta plate, which comes with three different types of the rich sauce, including black, red, and tangy estofado. An extensive cocktail list accompanies the food and includes one of the best mezcal selections in town. Try the smoky spirit in cocktails such as the Zipolite, a spicy blend of mezcal, tamarind, lime, and serrano chile, or neat with individual shots or a tasting sampler.
Los Reyes de la Torta
9230 North Seventh Street
602-870-2967 From the outside, Los Reyes de la Torta in Sunnyslope looks like any of the other aging single-level strip mall storefronts that are so common in our desert city. But inside, the restaurant seems to sprawl on forever. Pick a seat in any of the multiple rooms and settle in. The massive menu takes a while to peruse. We like to kick things off with a paper umbrella-adorned agua cremosa, a creamy blend of condensed milk and fresh fruit that comes in flavors including mango, banana, and strawberry. And while the menu is huge, pictures help narrow down the choices. But as this restaurant's name suggests, it specializes in tortas. We love La Reyna, a mountainous sandwich filled with ham, melted mozzarella, breaded chicken, breaded beef, and a sausage omelet topped with chipotle sauce, chipotle dressing, tomato, caramelized onions, and lettuce. All of these ingredients somehow blend to create a harmonious lunch that will certainly leave you with enough for leftovers.
Presidio Cocina Mexicana519 West Thomas Road
602-279-8420 Presidio Cocina Mexicana is an unsung hero of the Mexican food scene in Phoenix. Sure, people know about it and go for brunch on the weekends. But this place deserves to be celebrated. Tucked into a corner storefront in a strip mall off Thomas Road, this small eatery serves Michoacán-style family recipes. Pull up a seat at the bar or grab a table along the back wall of this long, thin space and settle in for an outstanding meal. The Chile Relleno is a favorite that packs a spicy punch. The fried poblano pepper is filled with queso fresco, topped with ranchera salsa, and served over rice and beans. Specials rotate, and if the mole is available, it’s a must-order dish. A pool of rich, dark mole negro blankets tender chicken in this deeply satisfying plate. Presidio Cocina Mexicana hits that sweet spot where it's perfect for a casual date night but also a hearty midweek meal.
Rito's
907 North 14th Street
602-262-9842 Tucked into a residential neighborhood close to downtown Phoenix, Rito's often causes traffic jams. At lunchtime, cars line the streets as hungry customers clamber to get their orders from this little Garfield neighborhood spot. Sure, there are other Rito's locations around the Valley that are bigger and fancier, but there's something special about passing through the original restaurant's bright yellow-painted double doors, sliding up to the counter window, and picking something off the deli-style menu. The only seating is outside around metal picnic tables, and every bench is usually full. The burritos are massive, the salsa spicy, and the beans pure ooey-gooey goodness. The green chile is exceptional albeit runny. Pro tip: Order your burrito filled with rice and beans for a heartier, ever-so-slightly less messy meal.
Tacos ChiwasMultiple Valley LocationsWhat started as a drive-thru taco joint in an old Dairy Queen has evolved into one of the Valley's best local chains, complete with three modern, welcoming destinations located in Phoenix, Mesa, and Chandler. What hasn't changed throughout this evolution is the exceptional quality of the food. As the name Tacos Chiwas suggests, this restaurant specializes in tacos and recipes from Chihuahua. And when it comes to tacos, we're partial to the al pastor, carnitas, and carne asada. Gorditas — thick tortillas cut open to create little pockets — are stuffed with red or green chile, and the menu is rounded out with burritos, quesadillas, agua frescas, cervezas, and margaritas.
Testal1325 Grand Avenue #1
602-384-9993Grand Avenue has gotten a lot of press for Mexican food lately, thanks to Sonoran sweetheart Bacanora. But just up the street sits Testal. This small counter-service spot offers intense flavors and soul-satisfying dishes from Chihuahua and some of the most unusual burritos in town. The first thing to know is that you’ll probably want to order two for lunch. These burritos are quite small and come open on both ends, like overstuffed rolled tacos. But the beauty of their size is that it allows you to try a variety of the exceptional fillings on any given visit. The rich, bright red birria is a must, and the spicy, cheesy rajas are some of the best in Phoenix. Thin slices of roasted poblano peppers add a slight crunch to the silky sour cream-based sauce and fluffy flour tortilla. This spot also serves bowls, tacos, and breakfast. But the burritos are essential to the Testal experience.