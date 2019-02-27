 


4
Mole negro taco by Otro Cafe and Gallo Blanco at the Devour Culinary Classic.
Mole negro taco by Otro Cafe and Gallo Blanco at the Devour Culinary Classic.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Phoenix New Times' Best Food Photos of 2019 (So Far)

Lauren Cusimano | February 27, 2019 | 6:00am
If you're looking for food porn, you've found it. That plus weather porn, clever graphic tee porn, and possibly picnic blanket porn. That's because the Valley's weather in 2019 has been spectacular so far, and was appreciated at annual food festivals like Tacolandia, the Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival, Devour Culinary Classic, and the PHX Vegan Food Festival.

So whether you unwind by scrolling through food festival slideshows or just keeping an eye out for you and your friends in the shot, here are our best food festival photos from 2019 ... so far.

The perfect background to fresh tacos.
The perfect background to fresh tacos.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tacolandia 2019
Phoenix New Times' annual Tacolandia Festival took place on January 6 at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. The day was chock-full of delicious tacos from the Valley's best taquerias, paired with great beer, good friend, and amazing weather. See the full Tacolandia 2019 slideshow.

A popular slice from the Vagabond Vieiras Vegan Pizza booth.
A popular slice from the Vagabond Vieiras Vegan Pizza booth.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

2019 Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival
The Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival was held for the fifth year at Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater on February 1 and 2. There was excellent weather and great relaxing vibes for those enjoying vegetarian vendors from around the Phoenix area. Like-minded individuals came together for an amazing weekend of food samples, yoga, live music, and everything in between. See the full 2019 Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival slideshow.

The Desert Botanical Garden was a beautiful venue for 2019's Devour Culinary Classic.
The Desert Botanical Garden was a beautiful venue for 2019's Devour Culinary Classic.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Devour Culinary Classic 2019
Chilly winds harassed the crowd at the Devour Bartending Competition, heavy rains postponed Devour the World, but the clouds literally parted in time for the anticipated main event. The Devour Culinary Classic is one of Arizona's top food festivals, and the 2019 edition celebrated its 10th anniversary with a bang. On February 23 and 24, the Desert Botanical Garden was closed to the public to hold this exclusive event filled with the state's most inventive restaurants and creatives, both new and established. See the full Devour Culinary Classic 2019 slideshow.

So much food, so little time at the PHX Vegan Food Festival.
So much food, so little time at the PHX Vegan Food Festival.
Jim Louvau

2019 PHX Vegan Food Festival
There was no shortage of fun, drinks, and delicious vegan options at the PHX Vegan Food Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on February 23 and 24. The two-day festival was packed with vendors, music, and plenty of different vegan food dishes. See the full 2019 PHX Vegan Food Festival slideshow.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

