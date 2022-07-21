The Food Network's Alton Brown Takes You 'Beyond the Eats' at ASU Gammage

We're talking about Food Network personality Alton Brown, of course. The celebrity chef is coming to Tempe's ASU Gammage in his "Beyond the Eats" North American tour on December 18.
The culinary variety show, also headed to locales including Toronto, Newark, New Jersey, and Palm Desert, California, will feature cooking, comedy, music, and "potentially dangerous science stuff," according to the website.
Brown will no doubt showcase his quirky personality at the family-friendly affair, where culinary assistants will be chosen at random. The show runs for two hours and 30 minutes.
Tickets range in price from $25 to $90, the latter providing a VIP experience with prime seats, a 15-minute-long pre-show question and answer, first dibs to purchase tour merchandise, and a VIP laminate upon entering the theatre.
Brown has been gracing audiences with his unconventional cooking techniques and signature glasses since 1998, when Good Eats premiered on a Chicago PBS affiliate. The Food Network picked up the show, which ran for 14 seasons, in 1999. It earned Brown a James Beard Award nomination in 2000 for Best TV Food Journalism.
In a short segment called "Ask Alton," Brown regularly interacted with his viewers, answering questions about liquid pectin and what to do with used cooking oil. His notoriety and nerdy-cook-next-door style led him to other shows like Iron Chef America, Good Eats: The Return, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Feasting on Asphalt, a four-part miniseries on the history of road trip food.
This is Brown's third tour after "The Edible Inevitable Tour," which ran from 2013 to 2015, and "Eat Your Science," which began in 2016 and played over 225 dates, including on Broadway. Brown has been touring with "Beyond the Eats" since October 2021.
Beyond the Eats
ASU Gammage, 6:30 p.m.
1200 South Forest Avenue, TempeTickets range from $25-$90