The entrance to the Rose and Crown Pub, the calm before the storm.EXPAND
The entrance to the Rose and Crown Pub, the calm before the storm.
Sean Holstege

The Rose And Crown Pub Is Leaving Heritage Square

Dillon Rosenblatt | October 3, 2018 | 11:01am
AA

According to a Facebook post from The Rose and Crown Pub's owner, Donny Phillippi, the bar will be closing its Heritage Square location and looking for a new spot, most likely in downtown Phoenix.

Phillippi posted the notice on a local Facebook group for Liverpool FC fans. The bar was dubbed as a great spot in the Valley for English Premier League matches, and was a popular place to watch England during the World Cup in June and July.

A notice from the owner.
A notice from the owner.
Screenshot from Facebook

The post reads, "Due to circumstances beyond our control we are having to relocate the pub from Heritage Square. We are currently looking for a new space downtown and will keep everyone posted as soon as we have more information on a new home for the pub as well as LFC PHX, which should be in the next few weeks."

Rose and Crown previously lost its liquor license in December 2016, and was forced to only serve food, while maintaining shorter than usual business hours. It received a new liquor license in February 2017.

This is a breaking story and will be updated accordingly. 

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times. Originally from New Jersey, he is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

