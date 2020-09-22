A New Craft Beer and Wine Bar Is Coming to Grand Avenue

Tyler Goolie and Hilda Cardans plan to open The Wayward on Grand Avenue in late October.

A new craft beer and wine bar called The Wayward will open this fall on Grand Avenue. It'll be located at 1028 Grand, in the building formerly occupied by ThirdSpace, the restaurant and bar that catered to local music and art and closed last year.

The Wayward is the brainchild of Tyler Goolie and Hilda Cardenas. Both spent about five years working behind the bar at Wren House, honing their skills and dreaming big.

“A couple of years ago we decided we wanted to do our own thing,” Goolie says. “We actually looked at some other Grand Avenue spaces about a year before ThirdSpace closed.”

The Wayward's building still has a beautiful red brick wall. Hilda Cardenas

They’re hoping to open The Wayward in late October, assuming all goes well with city inspections and permits in the coming weeks. At this point, they don’t have a firm opening date.

The duo signed a five-year lease about a year ago, then got started on interior renovations. They’ve kept the red brick wall where works by local artists used to hang. They say they plan to bring more local art into the space. They’ve already installed two chandeliers by Mike Butzine, whose Snood City Neon shop is located nearby.

“We wanted to create a warm atmosphere that feels like home,” Cardenas says. “It’s a nearly 100-year-old building so we wanted to keep the character by exposing the old trusses and using some of the old wood to build the bar.”

They’re focusing on local beers and wines for the menu, which will include 16 beers on tap. They’ll also have a retail fridge. They won’t be serving food. Instead, they’ll let customers bring in food and arrange for food trucks to set up nearby.

The Wayward includes about 1,300 square feet of interior space, with room for about 45 customers. For now, they’ll only operate at 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19.

EXPAND Getting the bar ready inside The Wayward on Grand Avenue. Hilda Cardenas

Property owner Rudy Jaime, who also operates the neighboring Electrik Needle tattoo shop, recently built a small concrete stage on the patio, though it's still a work in progress. Ultimately, they’d like to set up some picnic tables and add canopies to the small tables-and-chair sets dotting the patio. They also hope to present music, comedy, or other live performances.

For now, the patio is separated from the street by a temporary orange barrier. But Goolie says the property owner is talking about eventually adding a wall there. The patio will likely seat 60 once completed.

The patio area is still a work in progress. Lynn Trible

Goolie and Cardenas are working now on finalizing a logo, as well as their business hours — which will probably run from 1 p.m. to midnight on weekdays, and till 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The pair chose the name The Wayward a while back, inspired in part by the fact that they both like to do things a little differently. It’s an added bonus, they say, that they landed on a diagonal street in a town that’s primarily a grid.

“We don’t do things the normal way,” says Cardenas. “Our personalities are kind of out there.” They hope to prove that soon.