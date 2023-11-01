These 6 metro Phoenix restaurants and eateries are now closed

For many metro Phoenix restaurants, the fall marks the start of the busy season and brings back customers that were missed over the summer. But those summer months are brutal on small businesses. Unfortunately, some don't make it through. These six metro Phoenix restaurants are now closed.
Matty G's Steakburgers
This year has been a period of downsizing for Valley chain Matty G's Steakburgers. In April, the north Scottsdale location closed followed by the uptown Phoenix location closing in May. Now, the chain's downtown Chandler restaurant has joined the list. It opened in late September last year and is now permanently closed. There are still operating locations in Mesa, Gilbert and Flagstaff.
The LoVe Mac & Cheese at Lowdown Vegan topped with "chick'n." The drive-thru window is now closed.
Lowdown Vegan
Lowdown Vegan
Lowdown Vegan served tasty plant-based eats from the drive-thru at Froth Coffee Roasters after the cafe closed for the night. Once the sun went down, the window popped open and customers could swing by to grab "chick'n" sandwiches and mac and "cheeze." On Oct. 9, the owners posted an announcement sharing the news that the drive-thru window was closing.
"The challenges of our current space is too great for us to move forward," the post read. But the food wasn't gone for long. While the nightly drive-thru service is over, Lowdown popped up on Oct. 27 for an evening of service on Froth's patio. The team also announced that they are looking for their own location where they hope to reopen.
Scottsdale restaurant Simon's Hot Dogs is now closed.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Simon's Hot Dogs
Simon's Hot Dogs was an unusual restaurant in Scottsdale, specializing in Colombian-style hot dogs and empanadas. The specialty bites started with vegan, beef, Colombian chorizo or German bratwurst sausages that were topped with an array of additions ranging from potato chips and pineapple to coleslaw and chili. The restaurant served its last customers on Oct. 28.
Desert Drinks and Exotics
Those looking to try drinks and snacks from around the world could travel no further than Desert Drinks and Exotics. This unique shop sold pink, rose-flavored Chips Ahoy from China, Fanta Mango-Dragonfruit from France and Strawberry Daiquiri Twizzlers from Canada. Customers could stop in and browse the shelves, order online or sign up for special subscription boxes. But Halloween was the store's final day. In an announcement posted to social media, the owners explained that with the store's growth also came burnout which resulted in their need to close.
A standout dish at the Larder + the Delta was the legendary Buffalo cauliflower.
Allison Young
the Larder + the Delta
Award-winning chef Stephen Jones has closed his downtown Phoenix restaurant the Larder + the Delta
after five years. The restaurant concept began as part of the DeSoto Central Market food hall before moving a few blocks to its own brick-and-mortar location on Portland Street. It was known for its interesting and creative takes on Southern food and for individual dishes like its famous fried cauliflower.
Then Burger, a restaurant that opened in January, was located near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.
Tiffany Acosta
Then Burger
Then Burger opened in Glendale in January
and was brought to life by the owners of Driftwood Coffee in Peoria and Easy Tiger Bar in Glendale. The menu took classic bar food and dialed it up a notch with buns from Noble Bread, house-made patties and sliced cheese switched out for red Leicester and truffle pecorino. Now, after less than a year in business, the upscale burger joint is permanently closed.