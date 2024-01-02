 These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants are now permanently closed | Phoenix New Times
These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants are now permanently closed

The Valley's recent closures include a longtime Southern restaurant, one of Phoenix's best coffee shops and a popular downtown cocktail bar.
January 2, 2024
Fuego Bistro served a menu packed with Latin and Southwestern flavor for 18 years.
Fuego Bistro served a menu packed with Latin and Southwestern flavor for 18 years. Allison Young
The end of the year marked the end of the road for several restaurants and eateries around metro Phoenix. Some had been open for a matter of months, others had served the community for years. Here are eight spots that are now closed.

click to enlarge Display of Proof bread.
Main Street Harvest sold a selection of local goods including bread from its sister-concept Proof.
Chris Malloy
Main Street Harvest
Main Street Harvest, the small downtown Mesa grocery store founded by the owners of Proof Bread, closed in mid-December. The market sold local produce, bread, dairy and specialty food items along with gifts such as soaps and candles. In a final post to social media, the owners shared a picture of the now-empty store and wrote "Thank you for the time you gave us to live out a little dream."

Mug N' Shot
 Gilbert sports bar Mug N' Shot opened in April and served as a spot to watch the game, play some lawn games and grab a burger and a beer. But after about seven months, the bar announced its permanent closure.

click to enlarge Dos Pink Tacos owners outside bungalow.
Shawna and Brittany Lawber opened Dos Pink Tacos on Roosevelt Street, only to close 10 months later.
Dos Pink Tacos
 Vegan Mexican restaurant Dos Pink Tacos served plant-based spins on popular fast food items such as crunch wraps from a bungalow on Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix. But 10 months after opening, the owners announced their restaurant's closure. It's the third restaurant concept to inhabit the bungalow for a short amount of time. It was home to Ay, Chebela for only a few weeks before it closed in November 2022. Before that, the spot housed Chez Gregory, a wine bar that was only open for about a year.

Fuego Bistro at the Clarendon
 Fuego Bistro served Latin fusion in the Valley since 2006. The restaurant was initially located near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road. It moved to The Clarendon Hotel & Spa in 2020 into the space that previously was home to Tranquilo and Gallo Blanco. After almost 18 years in total, the restaurant closed in mid-December.

click to enlarge Piccolo Virtu Scottsdale
Piccolo Virtù garnered rave reviews for its showstopping entrees and a notable side dish, potato au gratin.
Tirion Boan
Piccolo Virtù
 Piccolo Virtù, the newest restaurant from chef Gio Osso of Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù, made a splash when it opened in Old Town Scottsdale at the very end of 2022. We named it our Best of Phoenix Best New Restaurant and it received rave reviews. But this December, right around the one-year mark, the restaurant closed its doors. Osso explained that another restaurant group made an offer he couldn't pass up. The new concept moving in has not yet been announced.

click to enlarge Bar area at Teddy's Preserve.
Teddy's Preserve, the large indoor-outdoor lounge in the Ten-0-One building, has closed.
Teddy's Preserve
 The first Theodore Roosevelt-themed concept to open on the corner of Roosevelt Street and Central Avenue was the underground restaurant Rough Rider. Then, the group behind the moody spot opened a bright and colorful counterpart upstairs. The cocktail bar and patio Teddy's Preserve only served customers for 10 months before closing its doors. One of the co-owners has taken charge of the space and plans to open a new casual bar soon.

click to enlarge Provision Coffee patio in Arcadia.
The Arcadia location of Provision Coffee is now closed. A new concept called Seedhouse has moved in.
Provision Coffee
 Provision Coffee has undergone an evolution in the last year. The original Arcadia location was joined by a second cafe in uptown Phoenix in September. Then, the owners shuffled the menus at the two cafes to make the new location more food-focused. Now, the original coffee shop in Arcadia has changed hands and is no longer Provision. A new concept called Seedhouse has moved in and does currently still serve Provision coffee drinks.

click to enlarge Chicken from the now-closed Southern Rail.
Southern Rail, a restaurant from celebrated chef Justin Beckett, closed in late December.
Southern Rail
 Acclaimed chef Justin Beckett was known for his namesake spot Beckett's Table along with Camelback Road mainstay Southern Rail. But on Dec. 23, the Southern restaurant closed its doors. It served hearty comfort food with elevated presentations and flavors and was celebrated for its crackly fried chicken and extensive bourbon collection. The restaurant, which welcomed customers for nine years, was sold, leading to its permanent closure.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
