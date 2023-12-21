 Uptown Phoenix restaurant Southern Rail to close Dec. 23 | Phoenix New Times
Southern Rail announces upcoming closure. Here's what to know

The Southern restaurant led by chef Justin Beckett is set to close this weekend.
December 21, 2023
Southern Rail, a restaurant from celebrated chef Justin Beckett, announced its impending closure.
Southern Rail, a restaurant from celebrated chef Justin Beckett, announced its impending closure. Southern Rail
The celebrated Camelback Road restaurant Southern Rail is set to close on Dec. 23.

The duo of couples that own the uptown Phoenix restaurant, Justin and Michelle Beckett and sommeliers Scott and Katie Stephens, posted the news on the restaurant's social media on Thursday afternoon, giving fans just a couple of days to stop by for a final meal.

"We wish to share that Southern Rail has been sold after 9 1/2 years," the post explains. "We are honored to have fed you and nourished you."

Southern Rail was located at The Newton shopping center on Camelback Road.
The post went on to explain that the restaurant was bought by "a talented, local and independent restaurant group," and that a new concept will be opening in The Newton shopping center in 2024. The small collection of businesses on Camelback Road recently got another new neighbor, when Flagstaff brunch restaurant The Toasted Owl Cafe opened its first Valley location.

Southern Rail was the couples' second restaurant concept. They opened Beckett's Table in 2010. The original Arcadia-area spot remains open.

Southern Rail opened in 2014, and featured a large patio, a comfortable restaurant complete with repurposed leather booths and a cozy bar. The idea for the concept was inspired by Scott Stephens' Louisiana roots and Justin Beckett's love for Southern food.

As for the bourbon cocktails and crackly fried chicken at Southern Rail, customers have until the end of service on Dec. 23 to get a taste.

Southern Rail

300 W. Camelback Road
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
