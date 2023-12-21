Southern Rail announces upcoming closure. Here's what to know

The duo of couples that own the uptown Phoenix restaurant, Justin and Michelle Beckett and sommeliers Scott and Katie Stephens, posted the news on the restaurant's social media on Thursday afternoon, giving fans just a couple of days to stop by for a final meal.
"We wish to share that Southern Rail has been sold after 9 1/2 years," the post explains. "We are honored to have fed you and nourished you."
Southern Rail was the couples' second restaurant concept. They opened Beckett's Table in 2010. The original Arcadia-area spot remains open.
Southern Rail opened in 2014, and featured a large patio, a comfortable restaurant complete with repurposed leather booths and a cozy bar. The idea for the concept was inspired by Scott Stephens' Louisiana roots and Justin Beckett's love for Southern food.
As for the bourbon cocktails and crackly fried chicken at Southern Rail, customers have until the end of service on Dec. 23 to get a taste.