Check out these 4 Phoenix events to fill your weekend with food and drinks

Cocktail Class and Brunch
Saturday, July 8
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #46-1405
480-500-5358 Speakeasy Pigtails Cocktail Bar is hiding within The Whining Pig at Desert Ridge and is the home of great cocktails. At this class, Beverage Director Kyla Hein will teach attendees how to make three drinks that are also easy to make at home. Brunch will be served from 12 to 12:45 p.m. before the class begins at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person plus fees.
Organ Stop Pizza is celebrating Christmas in July and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Santa Claus will make a special appearance. The event raises money for United Food Bank and guests are encouraged to bring two cans of food, or donate $2 and receive 10 percent off their bill. Throughout July, the organ tunes are interspersed with Christmas music and two sparkling Christmas trees rival the giant disco ball that spins above customers enjoying pizza and a show.
Bottled Bombshells Drag Brunch
Sunday, July 9
1525 N. Gilbert Road #c108 GilbertHead over to Peacock Wine Bar in Gilbert for a Sunday filled with fun and food. Doors open at 10:30 and the show starts at 11:30 with performances by Paris Amour-McKenzie, Olivia Gardens and Stella Prince. Tickets cost $25 per person and there is a two-drink minimum.
Chilte x SnapBack Mexitalian Wine Dinner
Sunday, July 9
765 Grand Ave.Two Grand Avenue favorites are teaming up this weekend for a five-course dinner with a tasting menu created by chefs Lawrence Smith and Ryan Moreno. Tickets for the collaboration dinner cost $100 per person and include wine pairings. The menu features picked papas fritte, Flor de Zucca Ravioli, an al pastor tomahawk and celery root semifreddo and the dinner will be held at Chilte.