Find festive, unique Christmas cookies at these 6 Phoenix bakeries

Level up your dessert bar this holiday season with an assist from these Valley bakers.
December 15, 2023
Bakers like YUM Allergy Friendly Bakery are offering a selection of cookies and other confections for all your holiday gatherings.
YUM AF Bakery
Cookies are the ultimate Christmas dessert – perfect for sharing with visitors, swapping with friends, serving on a platter as part of a dessert bar and, of course, for fueling Santa’s busy night of delivering presents.

Whether you like a simply iced sugar cookie or a spicier gingerbread, the options abound. And, if you’re tight on time – or would rather spend the season making merriment outside of the kitchen – these six metro Phoenix bakers have you covered with cookie boxes crafted for the holiday season.

Julia’s Cookies

Local baker Julia Perugini has shown off her holiday baking skills on shows like Food Network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" and "Holiday Baking Championship" as well as Magnolia Network’s "Silos Baking Competition." You can learn how to take your cookie decorating to the next level at a class with Perungini on Saturday ($70), where she’ll share techniques like wet-on-wet icing and how to create vibrant colors. The class is recommended for all ages 12 and older. If you can’t make the class, you can still order cookies from Perungini, including her alfajores, or dulce de leche sandwich cookies, on her Etsy shop until Dec. 22.
click to enlarge An array of decorated cookies from The Dinersaur.
Items in The Dinersaur's cookie box include black cocoa penguins and lemon-iced snowmen.
The Dinersaur

The Dinersaur

1339 W. Thomas Road
The Dinersaur, an Encanto Village bakery, is offering a sampler box with two dozen cookies for $65. The baked treats include three vanilla-iced oatmeal (make without raisins, The Dinersaur's menu notes), two butterscotch spritz with butterscotch drizzle, two vanilla bean linzers with raspberry jam, two crispy panko snow cookies, two chocolate crinkles, six sesame coins, two glazed lemon-almond snowballs, three gingerbread snowflakes with vanilla icing, one poppyseed snowman with lemony icing and one black cocoa penguin cookie. Boxes may be reserved online and picked up at the shop. The Dinersaur will also have a variety of cookies and baked goods available in the bakery for grab-and-go through Dec. 23.

Valentine

4130 N. Seventh Ave.
Melrose district favorite Valentine will offer a cookie and confection box, featuring 28 sweets for $55. The treats featured in each order are native seed halva; matcha thumbprint cookies with prickly pear jam; puerquitos, or piggie-shaped Mexican piloncillo spiced cookies; langue de chat, a mesquite white chocolate sandwich cookie; mole brownies; pine cone syrup-flavored marshmallows; and pineapple pate de fruit, rolled in sugar and tajin. Boxes can be ordered on Valentine’s website, and will be available for pickup after 11 a.m. on Dec. 23 and 24.
click to enlarge Three gift packs of shortbread from The Art of Shortbread.
The Art of Shortbread offers a variety of holiday gift packs of shortbread in flavors like candy cane and chocolate orange.
Sara Crocker

The Art of Shortbread

The Art of Shortbread offers holiday gift packs that range in size, from half a dozen of one flavor to two dozen of up to four flavors ($15 to $53). The Scottsdale baker offers more than a dozen seasonal flavors, including candy cane, apple pie, gingerbread and chocolate orange. The Art of Shortbread also offers gluten-free flavors. Orders can be placed online, or find a selection of the bakery’s shortbread at Cordially, Duck & Decanter, Savale or Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry.

YUM Allergy Friendly Bakery

Pick up at Elevate Coffee Co.
2530 W. Happy Valley Road, #1273
YUM AF Bakery makes gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, vegan treats. For the holidays, YUM has three cookie boxes available, each for $24. The Mini Cookie YUM Box includes bags of bite-sized chocolate chip, chocolate peppermint and gingersnap cookies. The Gingerbread YUM Box features six gingerbread people and tree cookies. The Holiday Variety YUM Box includes one chocolate peppermint, chocolate chip and gingerbread cookie, as well as one red velvet and one s'mores whoopie pie and one hot chocolate cupcake. Orders must be placed online by Dec. 20 and will be available for pick-up on Dec. 23 at Elevate Coffee Co.

click to enlarge A box of cookies from Urban Cookies Bakeshop.
Decorated sugar cookies, almond amaretto, pecan snowballs, ginger molasses and chocolate snowflakes are part of the holiday assortment box from Urban Cookies Bakeshop.
Urban Cookies Bakeshop

Urban Cookies Bakeshop

2325 N. Seventh St.
8776 E. Shea Blvd., #108, Scottsdale
Boxes of sugar cookies and assortments of special holiday cookies are among the treats Urban Cookie Bakeshop is offering this year. The shop’s sugar cookies are in the shape of Christmas trees or snowmen and dipped in light blue or white vanilla icing ($33.50 for eight). Special holiday options include almond amaretto, pecan snowballs, ginger molasses and chocolate snowflakes – chocolate cookies dipped in vanilla icing and topped with snowflake sprinkles. Boxes of 20 assorted cookies are available for $51.90. Customers can also build their own cookie boxes. Confections can be ordered online up to two weeks in advance and will be available for pickup at the bakeries until Dec. 23.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
