Giant cocktails are having a moment. Sip punches with friends at these 8 bars

When she’s entertaining, mixologist Kyla Hein likes to make punch.
“It’s very much in accordance with celebration,” says Hein, operating owner and beverage director for Whining Pig Enterprises, the team behind craft cocktail lounges and restaurants including Rough Rider and Pigtails. “Anytime I have a party, anytime I go somewhere, I make a punch.”
The communal tipple is considered the earliest form of a cocktail, with the first known recipe dating back to the 1600s. Punches were sipped by the Founding Fathers and have been used by hostesses to greet guests for centuries. At a time when communal experiences seem to be all the rage – from shareable-plate menus at restaurants to curated group travel – bars are getting in on the fun.
“It’s definitely a big trend right now,” Hein says. “It’s not really new, but a big thing right now is about intentionality and community. It’s very similar to tapas-style food menus.”
Hein and Aaron DeFeo, co-owner of downtown Phoenix cocktail bar Little Rituals, have always had punches on their menus. DeFeo attributes some of the current interest in punches and other large-format drinks to the aftermath of the pandemic.
“After COVID, people really wanted to be more social and be in larger groups and return to that normalcy,” he says.
What are punches and large-format cocktails?Despite the long history of punch, it’s not a widely recognized or understood drink.
Hein and DeFeo both say they’ve heard it equated to jungle juice – the frat-bro approach to making ridiculously large-scale cocktails with grain alcohol and cheap mix-ins like light beer and Hawaiian Punch.
“It’s the same idea,” Hein says. “It’s not the same execution.”
Punches generally have a template to work from, allowing for flexibility in flavor combinations. A lyrical template used at Little Rituals is for Barbados punch.
“It’s one part sour, two parts sweet, three parts strong and four parts weak,” DeFeo explains. "That’s the punch-like recipe sort of distilled down.”
Hein and DeFeo both like to use tea in their punches as the “weak” addition – the element that dilutes the drink but also can impart flavor and a bit of spice.
And, because of the flexibility of the recipe, punches allow bartenders to get creative.
“It gives our team a constant outlet for experimentation,” DeFeo says. “Some of the flavor profiles we’ve built in punches have eventually gone on to be cocktails on our menu.”
Feeling thirsty?While not all of these offerings are punches, they’re all oversized, over-the-top and promise an experience that’s better when shared with friends. Here are eight places around the Valley to sip a unique, large drink.
Rough Rider1001 N. Central Ave. This downtown Phoenix basement bar serves a dark speakeasy vibe, but the drinks take cues from the Victorian era and one of its most notable leaders – Teddy Roosevelt. Among the options on Rough Rider’s cocktail menu is a section dedicated to individual servings of punch, which use tea from Phoenix’s Loose Leaf Tea Market. On Sundays, Rough Rider’s bar team gets creative and makes a special rotating punch, available for $10 a glass. But it’s the Party Punch that’s fit for a group. The large-format cocktail is made-to-order and tailored to the taste of the guests, Hein says. It comes in two sizes. A $75 option is ideal for three or more and serves about five cocktails. For groups of over five, the larger option serves about 10 cocktails for $125.
Little Rituals132 S. Central Ave., Fourth Floor DeFeo and Ross Simon’s bar inside the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott has had a punch on its menu since it opened in 2019. The drink is an everchanging bartender’s choice, but its showstopping vessel is a constant. Little Rituals' punch comes in an absinthe fountain, serving three to six for $59. The tall dispenser allows guests to fill their cups from one of its spigots and has lights inside to add some drama.
The bar also features a rotating clarified milk punch, served individually in a teacup for $15 or in a milk jug for two to four guests for $50.
“It makes things more delicate. It adds a mouthfeel of its own, which really can enhance a cocktail,” DeFeo says of the clarifying process.