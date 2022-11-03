This Phoenix Cocktail Showcase Celebrates Women, Femme, and Nonbinary Bartenders

Skylight Hospitality Cocktail Showcase

Monday, November 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Rough Rider



Tickets are $75 and may be purchased here 1001 North Central Avenue

In an industry strongly influenced by men, the cocktail showcase will provide an unusual moment for women to display their vast skill sets. While sipping on imaginative cocktails and snacking on tasty bites, attendees will also have the opportunity to celebrate diversity in the beverage industry."When I was learning cocktails, I started as a bar back," Gunderson says. "There was a ceremony at the end of my training when I became a bartender where I earned my suspenders. So my prize for advancing was to get to dress like a man. This industry needs to change, and I'm glad to be a part of that."