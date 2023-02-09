From TikTok to Tailgate, This Local Marshmallow Maker is on the Rise

click to enlarge Flavors at Toasted Mallow rotate with the seasons. During the holidays, these dark chocolate peppermint bark marshmallows were a hit. Toasted Mallow



She started making marshmallows and taking them to work. Soon enough, her coworkers started placing orders. Arce was initially surprised at how much people loved her marshmallows. So much so that she asked, "You guys really like these enough to buy them?" she recalls.



This led her to start selling marshmallows online via Etsy. Later, she launched a Kickstarter campaign which earned 236 pledges, where people contributed a certain monetary amount in return for a reward or merchandise from the company. This campaign helped surpass her fundraising goal.



Arce remembers turning to her wife, Hazel Arce, and saying, "This could be something."



click to enlarge Toasted Mallow opened in 2014 in Gilbert. Toasted Mallow

Hazel helped create the website and the couple used their savings to start the marshmallow cafe in 2014. Over the years, the popularity of the unique shop grew. Arce says her secret was to use social media.



While Arce thinks all the attention is pretty cool, so does TikTok. She received a call from a spokesperson with the app who asked if she was interested in promoting Toasted Mallow in the Valley. A crew from TikTok visited in January and did a photo shoot featuring Arce's store and products. TikTok has billboards across the Phoenix area and Toasted Mallow will be a part of the campaign.



The publicity from the tailgate party and from TikTok seems to be intersecting at the right moment for Arce and Toasted Mallow.



click to enlarge A "secret" type of mallow pie will make its debut at the Super Bowl tailgate party. Toasted Mallow



But right now the spotlight is on the private tailgate party. Arce and her team have creative license on choosing the dessert to feature.



"It is a surprise for people who come to the party," Arce says. She does reveal that it will be Southwest-themed and will be a version of a 'mallow pie. Arce is planning for 8,000 attendees and she has started preparing for the event by making cookies and ordering chocolate. She is up to the challenge.



"I am in the kitchen every day up to 10 to 12 hours," she says.



Both for regular business and the Super Bowl, she confesses it is hard to keep regular staff since the pandemic.



"This event might end up being all my family members coming in and helping out creating, chocolating, and packaging since I don't always have a staff in-house to deal with this demand," she says.



Arce says she hopes tailgate partygoers will have the same reaction as many of her regular customers: "I bought your marshmallows and now I can't go back to store-bought ever again."



Toasted Mallow

1034 North Gilbert Road, #3, Gilbert

480-688-9071

thetoastedmallow.com

