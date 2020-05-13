Three Arizona Restaurants Owners on the Tough Decision of When to Reopen

It’s known news that Arizona restaurants may now resume dine-in services — don’t have to, but may. Many eatery owners jumped on remodeling dining rooms according to new guidelines, others just reopened for pickup only, and still others will hold, meaning they’ll stay closed or stick with takeout for the time being.

To oversimplify, restaurant owners seem to be of three minds about this week: ready to reopen on May 11, delaying a reopen for a few weeks, or just … waiting. The wait is not indefinite, but certainly calculated, because Arizona restaurants are in a particularly distinct situation — they’ve just missed their busiest months but hey, now they may reopen, at the start of summer.

FnB Restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale

“I guess that’s my biggest fear now — that we’re opening up into the summer with so little to back us up,” says Charleen Badman, the James Beard Award-winning chef who owns FnB Restaurant with Pavle Milic.

FnB was one of the first restaurants to voluntarily close its dining room. The team quickly switched to takeout, doing up to 100 orders a night. But at closing time, the two owners would talk about exposure to staff and guests.

Charleen Badman, award-winning chef and co-owner of FnB. Taylor Jade Photography

“While we were happy we were busy, the thought of getting our staff sick or guests sick was really heavy on us,” she says. FnB closed completely, along with Rancho Pinot, the weekend of March 14. Badman and Milic gave their staff groceries from the kitchen and $1,000 checks a piece, totaling $24,000.

Badman says FnB will reopen May 20. But that date is fluid.

“While we’re moving forward with cleaning and plugging things back in, nothing is set in stone,” she says. “The worst thing that could happen is opening and then having to close again … You can’t afford doing that all over again.”

FnB is going straight into its summer schedule — four days a week from now till August. It will also have a very modified menu. “It’ll probably look like when we first opened and didn’t have any money,” she says. And some other changes are on the way.

Badman says seatings after the COVID-19 shutdown will create a third element to customer satisfaction in dining rooms. A restaurant must have great food, great service, and now, a level of comfort that makes them feel safe.

“If people had a bad experience with the food or service, they weren’t’ coming back,” she says. “Now if they had a bad experience because they did not feel safe, that we weren’t doing the best that we could to make them feel secure, they’re not coming back.”

Of course, that element will be mostly dependent on workers. Badman says a thermometer gun is in the mail for staff temperature checks. Everyone’s forehead will be zapped upon entry, and the temperature logged — though Badman says team members will hopefully just call ahead if they aren’t feeling well. And with more than 30 years in the restaurant industry, she recognizes this as a major shift in usual food worker behavior. “This is the business where … you work sick, you suck it up,” she says. “Those days are over.”

Staff will also have additional responsibilities. “If you’re doing the right thing, you’re training your staff,” Badman says. Thinking out loud, Badman says FnB staff will now offer envelopes, or small bags, so guests may safely store masks while eating. There will be hand sanitizer stations. And they may hire someone to just handle takeout — something the Scottsdale’s restaurant didn’t necessarily do too much of before but could maybe make up for a least a third of the lost occupancy business.

FnB’s new floor plan was set on May 7. “We’re going from 90 seats, including the patio, to 40 to 45 seats, which is like little FnB,” Badman says. “Except it’s going to be very spread out.” The patio and dining rooms are getting a major downsize. The middle chamber will seat larger parties but capped at six. The bar area will have two seats at one end, two seats at the opposite, and a two-seated table. That’s it.

Not too long ago, FnB stopped serving lunch, as Milic’s business in the wine industry, and Badman’s work with Blue Watermelon Project, began a steady incline. Those interests remain, with Badman just last week chopping thousands of pounds of carrots for school lunches with BWP. Therefore, Milic and Badman seem somewhat accepting of this new normal.

“I don’t see us going back to a 90-seat for quite some time,” she says.

Worth Takeaway does not have a reopening date set yet. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Worth Takeaway in Historic Downtown Mesa

For others, the pressure to reopen is just not there. Worth Takeaway, the chef-driven eatery in downtown Mesa known far and wide for its hauntingly good sandwiches, has done better than expected with just the “takeaway” part.

“We had systems in place from day one that allowed us to shift pretty seamlessly, so there’s not a sense of urgency on or part to [reopen],” says co-owner Kelsey Strothers “We know that everyone is going to have their own reasoning ... but for us, it just doesn't feel right to open up quite yet.”

Strothers says the Worth team didn’t lose any staff, didn’t have to make major changes. In the first weeks, she and co-owner/husband Jim Bob Strothers were waiting for a plummet that thankfully didn’t happen. Though that’s not to say they’re in the green.

“Our margins aren’t quite as good because a lot of our business shifted from dine-in to the delivery platforms, which do take a fee,” she says. “So, we’re not quite as profitable, but we’re just happy to have cashflow at a time like this when a lot of people don’t.”

Worth Takeaway's petite dining room. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Then, of course, there’s the spring training loss.

“We refer to that as the gravy, the extra that helps us get through the summertime,” she says, explaining how sales see an uptick of 20 to 30 percent during February, March, and April. “We equate what we’ve seen in the past few months to January — not quite as busy as the holidays or spring training season, but not what we see in the summer months either.”

Worth’s bigger challenge may come in how the dining room can reopen. The area is petite, about 14 seats, though a 750-square-foot room was added in 2019. Another 14 seats.

“With our spacing the size that it is we don’t feel like we can confidently reopen and keep people social distanced from each other while they dine with us. Or, if they did, it’d be like the smallest number of people,” she says. “Like, four people,” says Jim Bob Strothers.

But the Strothers are also highly concerned about the safety of their staff. “We don’t think we’ve necessarily seen the worst of things and by opening up our dining room, we’re just increasing the odds that our team is going to get sick,” Kelsey Strothers says.

With all the data gathered — the restaurant doing okay, the small dining space, and limiting exposure for team members and others — the Strothers says they don’t have a great answer to when dine-in services will resume. “We’re probably going to wait at least another three weeks and see what the ripple effect of these decisions might be throughout the Valley,” she says.

However, they’re confident that customers — which the Strothers say have humbled the Worth team with their support in sandwich sales, online, and elsewhere — will quickly return.

“In terms of filling our dining room, which granted that's not a huge feat to do … we feel pretty confident,” she says. “When the time does come, we feel like we’ll get that support.”

Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe are now offering takeout, but that's it. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Gallo Blanco and Otro Café, Both in Phoenix



Despite the state of the restaurant industry, some of the Valley’s chef-owners still seem positive, almost reenergized. Doug Robson, owner and chef of Gallo Blanco and Otro Café, sounds this side of cheery.

“Part of recovery is admitting you don’t control anything,” he says. “I just have to accept it and take it one day at a time.” During shutdown, Robson has been spending time with family, cooking, pushing the garden on his kids. But now, he and both restaurants are starting to reawaken.

Chef Doug Robson, owner of Gallo Blanco and Otro Café. Blok Studios

Both teams decided to give themselves through April to limit the amount of exposure. But as every restaurant in the Phoenix area must have felt, closing in March and April meant missing the Cactus League crowds. Robson stresses spring training is great for Phoenix, but each of his restaurants were built for the surrounding neighborhood — Garfield and Uptown, respectively. However: “It is a bummer, 2020 is definitely not going the way we mapped it,” he says. “We were on track to have the best year at both places.”

Robson says he understands both sides — either staying closed or opening May 11.

Some restaurants can’t survive on takeout due to location or set up he explains, while other eateries are known for the service, atmosphere, etc. He doesn’t see anything necessarily wrong with seating people as long as the necessary precautions are taken. “You have to give people a little bit of leeway with these kinds of things,” he says.

Both Gallo and Otro went completely dark early on. They only just picked up the takeout model this week. But an opening date for the dining rooms is not in sight yet. Robson says there’s no question both could open now, he feels he and staff haven’t done everything they can to ensure customers will feel safe. “We’re not there yet,” he says. Both teams only just figured out how to work together to do takeout.

“I’m not the fastest at doing things, but sometimes the slow road’s better,” he says. “So, I’m waiting till July 1 to make real big decisions about what we’re going to do.”

Robson says he doesn’t know how the dining rooms and patios will look like yet, but there will be temperature checks, limited seating, and continued takeout offerings. That, along with some hopefully laxed laws on to-go alcohol sales, may help sustain things, but not quite get them to where they were before. That will take time.

“When this is all over,” he says. “It’s still going to be a long haul for restaurants.”