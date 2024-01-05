A popular national food festival is coming to Phoenix this spring

FoodieLand, a giant food festival celebrating cuisines from around the world, is coming to Phoenix this spring. The festival will take place over two weekends, with two different venues, in March.
The Arizona State Fairgrounds is a hub of activity and crazy food creations during the annual State Fair. But from March 8 through 10, it will once again be filled with delicious smells radiating from food tents.FoodieLand started in 2019 with its first festival taking place in Berkeley, California. The festival was inspired by Asian night markets, according to its website, where customers can wander through an open-air market to find something tasty to try.
The first weekend of FoodieLand will take place at the Fairgrounds from 3 to 10 p.m. on March 8, and 1 to 10 p.m. on March 9 and 10.
Then, on March 22 through 24, vendors will set up their food stands again as the festival takes over Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. The hours for the second weekend are the same.
What is Foodieland?
Since that first festival, Foodieland has expanded, hosting events in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento and Las Vegas. Next on its list are locations in Texas, Seattle and Phoenix.
Each of the Phoenix events are planned to have more than 185 food vendors, with a mix of local businesses and cooks traveling in for the event.
On the first weekend, options will include birria, pasta served from a melted cheese wheel, fried chicken served in waffle cones, Hawaiian shave ice, Louisiana-style barbecue, buckets of lumpia and much more.
On the second weekend, enjoy Taiwanese street foods, sushi pizza, Cajun frogs legs, roasted corn, savory crepes and more.
Both weekends will also include retail vendors selling clothing, jewelry and souvenirs. There will also be live music and games to entertain the whole family.
How to get tickets to FoodieLand in Phoenix
Foodieland promises to be an accessible event, with tickets selling for $6 and free admission for kids under 5. The tickets must be bought online, and they don't include food. Attendees will pay for food at the individual vendors.
At the Arizona State Fairgrounds, parking is $12 per vehicle. At Phoenix Raceway, visitors can park for free.
Tickets for the Arizona State Fairgrounds event and the Phoenix Raceway event are available online.
FoodieLand at Arizona State Fairgrounds
March 8 - 10
1826 W. McDowell Road
FoodlieLand at Phoenix Raceway
March 22 - 24
7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr. Avondale