 What to know about FoodieLand's 2 new Phoenix festivals | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

A popular national food festival is coming to Phoenix this spring

The food-filled festival will bring over 185 vendors to two Valley venues.
January 5, 2024
FoodieLand is coming to Phoenix for two weekends this spring, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds and Phoenix Raceway (shown).
FoodieLand is coming to Phoenix for two weekends this spring, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds and Phoenix Raceway (shown). Melina Dellamarggio
Share this:
FoodieLand, a giant food festival celebrating cuisines from around the world, is coming to Phoenix this spring. The festival will take place over two weekends, with two different venues, in March.

The Arizona State Fairgrounds is a hub of activity and crazy food creations during the annual State Fair. But from March 8 through 10, it will once again be filled with delicious smells radiating from food tents.

The first weekend of FoodieLand will take place at the Fairgrounds from 3 to 10 p.m. on March 8, and 1 to 10 p.m. on March 9 and 10.

Then, on March 22 through 24, vendors will set up their food stands again as the festival takes over Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. The hours for the second weekend are the same.
click to enlarge Character buns from Hot Bamboo.
Look for local vendor Hot Bamboo at FoodieLand in Phoenix.
Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce

What is Foodieland?

FoodieLand started in 2019 with its first festival taking place in Berkeley, California. The festival was inspired by Asian night markets, according to its website, where customers can wander through an open-air market to find something tasty to try.

Since that first festival, Foodieland has expanded, hosting events in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento and Las Vegas. Next on its list are locations in Texas, Seattle and Phoenix.

Each of the Phoenix events are planned to have more than 185 food vendors, with a mix of local businesses and cooks traveling in for the event.

On the first weekend, options will include birria, pasta served from a melted cheese wheel, fried chicken served in waffle cones, Hawaiian shave ice, Louisiana-style barbecue, buckets of lumpia and much more.

On the second weekend, enjoy Taiwanese street foods, sushi pizza, Cajun frogs legs, roasted corn, savory crepes and more.

Both weekends will also include retail vendors selling clothing, jewelry and souvenirs. There will also be live music and games to entertain the whole family.

How to get tickets to FoodieLand in Phoenix

Foodieland promises to be an accessible event, with tickets selling for $6 and free admission for kids under 5. The tickets must be bought online, and they don't include food. Attendees will pay for food at the individual vendors.

At the Arizona State Fairgrounds, parking is $12 per vehicle. At Phoenix Raceway, visitors can park for free.

Tickets for the Arizona State Fairgrounds event and the Phoenix Raceway event are available online.

FoodieLand at Arizona State Fairgrounds

March 8 - 10
1826 W. McDowell Road

FoodlieLand at Phoenix Raceway

March 22 - 24
7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr. Avondale
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

New neighborhood bar from O.H.S.O. to open in former Helton taproom

Beer

New neighborhood bar from O.H.S.O. to open in former Helton taproom

By Sara Crocker
Across the Americas, 2 Master Sommeliers were named in 2023. One works in Phoenix

Wine

Across the Americas, 2 Master Sommeliers were named in 2023. One works in Phoenix

By Cassie Brucci
4 food and drinks events happening in metro Phoenix this weekend

Events

4 food and drinks events happening in metro Phoenix this weekend

By Phoenix New Times Writers
These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants are now permanently closed

Food & Drink News

These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants are now permanently closed

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation