A popular national food festival is coming to Phoenix this spring

click to enlarge Look for local vendor Hot Bamboo at FoodieLand in Phoenix. Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce

What is Foodieland?

The Arizona State Fairgrounds is a hub of activity and crazy food creations during the annual State Fair. But from March 8 through 10, it will once again be filled with delicious smells radiating from food tents.The first weekend of FoodieLand will take place at the Fairgrounds from 3 to 10 p.m. on March 8, and 1 to 10 p.m. on March 9 and 10.Then, on March 22 through 24, vendors will set up their food stands again as the festival takes over Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. The hours for the second weekend are the same.