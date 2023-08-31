Fill up this Labor Day with 10 metro Phoenix dining deals

The start of September means cooler temperatures are coming and what better way to celebrate than with a long weekend? Labor Day in Phoenix means that there will be plenty of dining and drinking discounts and events. Whether you want to dine in or do take out, here are 10 deals that you can take advantage of this holiday weekend.
Angry Crab Shack
Multiple Locations
This Labor Day, it's all about ordering food to go at Angry Crab Shack.
On Monday, for Labor Day only, all 16 locations of Angry Crab Shack will sell seafood boil bags. Each boil bag contains shrimp, snow cluster crab legs, king crab legs, corn on the cob, baked potatoes and a choice of boil sauces. Pricing starts at $46.
Someburros
Multiple Locations
If your family loves to laze around the pool during Labor Day weekend, leave the food prep to Someburros
. From Friday through Monday, all fiesta platters at Someburros
are $5 off. (Fiesta platters are usually $53). Each platter has 10 red Chile beef burros,
10 green Chile beef burros, 10 beef mini chimis, five beef taquitos and five chicken taquitos. If ordering online, enter the word LABOR for the discount.
click to enlarge
Roaring Fork is offering its buy one entree, get another free option on Labor Day.
Roaring Fork
Roaring Fork
4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale Roaring Fork
is marking the end of the summer with a Labor Day special on Monday. Starting at 4 p.m., patrons are eligible for a buy one entree, get one for free option. There are several choices on the menu including grilled fish tacos, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, rainbow trout, cedar plank salmon and braised beef short ribs. Call 480-947-0795 to make reservations.
click to enlarge
Eligible individuals can get a discount on dining during Labor Day at STK Steakhouse.
STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse
7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
For servicemembers looking to celebrate Labor Day in an elegant atmosphere, STK Steakhouse
is prepared to reward you. From Friday to Monday, doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers and teachers are eligible to receive a 50% discount on food. This special is only available for dine-in and proof of work must be shown in the form of a badge, paystub or ID. Available entrees include maple-rubbed salmon, halibut fish and chips, roasted rack of lamb and more. Call 480-581-5171 to make reservations.
Taqueria Factory
Multiple Locations
Looking for a casual but satisfying outing on Labor Day? On Monday, all Taqueria Factory
guests can enjoy a free 24-ounce fountain drink or iced tea with any burrito, nachos, tacos or large meat quesadilla purchase. And since drinks are covered, it gives you a chance to splurge on dessert. This offer is limited to one person per visit and cannot be combined with any other offers.
click to enlarge
Bring the party home with Mesquite Fresh Street Mex.
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex
Multiple Locations
Having friends over for the weekend? Bring the Labor Day celebration home with Mesquite Fresh Street Mex.
On Monday, get 15% off on family meals ordered online. The meal includes a choice of chicken, steak or both plus Spanish rice, refried beans, fajita veggies, toppings and 15 flour or corn tortillas.
click to enlarge
Listen to live music while you eat brunch at The Montauk on Monday.
The Montauk
The Montauk
4360 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale The Montauk
will be serving Labor Day brunch from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday. Patrons will be treated to live local music throughout the day and can feast on the Weekender Sandwich which sports bacon, a fried egg, smashed avocado and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun or short rib huevos rancheros. Guests can also take advantage of an all-day happy hour on food and drinks.
click to enlarge
Lylo Swim Club is offering discounts on foods during Labor Day.
Lylo Swim Club
Lylo Swim Club
400 W. Camelback Road
Relax poolside at Lylo Swim Club
from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday. A live DJ will be spinning tunes and a poolside mini market will feature a menu of two tacos and a frozen margarita for $13. Lounging, music and food sound like the perfect way to ease into Labor Day. For poolside seats, tickets are required and start at $50.
click to enlarge
Children who wear white will get a free cannoli donut at Hash Kitchen.
Hash Kitchen
Hash Kitchen
Multiple Locations Hash Kitchen
is ushering in Labor Day with a special brunch party from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Patrons who wear white are eligible for a 20% discount on mimosas. And if you're bringing the kids, make certain they wear white too. For their efforts, they will receive a free cannoli donut. The Hash Kitchen staples like French toast, herbed fried chicken and waffles and the Bloody Mary bar will be a part of the menu on Labor Day too.
Kona Grill
Multiple Locations
Another restaurant celebrating the holiday by honoring servicemembers is Kona Grill
. The restaurant's multiple locations will offer discounts for doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers and teachers from Friday through Monday. These customers, who must show proof of a badge, paystub or ID, are eligible for a dine-in discount of 50% on food. Highlights include sliders, clam chowder, sea bass and glazed salmon.