No Meat, No Dairy, No Problem. Enjoy a Vegan Thanksgiving Feast From These Metro Phoenix Restaurants

However, there are several Valley restaurants that specialize in crafting flavorful and hearty dishes that need none of those ingredients to make a satisfying feast that’s worthy of the Thanksgiving table.
Whether you want to dine at home or let someone else do the cooking, these restaurants and meal-delivery services are ready to serve a plant-based culinary extravaganza.
The Vegan Taste
6835 North 58th Drive, Glendale
602-505-4618Acclaimed vegan chef Jason Wyrick’s operation The Vegan Taste claims to be the nation’s longest-running fully plant-based meal delivery service. And for the holiday, he’s doing the same artisan-crafted heat-and-eat dinner he’s been known for since 2006. Available on the week of November 21, the plant-based Thanksgiving menu features individual meals that can be spread throughout the week or combined for a single Thanksgiving feast.
The week’s offerings include Turk’y loaf with mashed potatoes and stuffing, mac and cheese, scalloped potatoes, seasonal risotto, fall couscous, creamy cauliflower, and yellow split pea soup. Wyrick's PB Grand Slam special features a breakfast scramble, pancakes with maple syrup, and a side of meatless sausage.
The meals are available for current subscribers and the public. Orders must be placed by Thursday, November 17, and they will be delivered on Monday, November 21. A six-meal package is available for $89.99, or $79.99 for subscribers. A 12-meal package is available for $149.99, or $134.99 for subscribers. The 12-meal plan includes double servings of the six dishes prepared every week. A $5 delivery fee will apply.
Green New American Vegetarian
2240 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe
480-941-9003One of metro Phoenix's longest-running vegan restaurants, Green New American Vegetarian has also been faithfully churning out its popular plant-based Thanksgiving dinner for years. The annual “Thanksliving” take-and-reheat dinner menu features a lineup of Seitan turkey breast with “giblet” gravy, organic cranberry stuffing with toasted walnuts, and roasted garlic smashed potatoes. It also includes smoked paprika organic sweet corn, fried Brussels sprouts, local artisan breads, and winter berry organic oat granola cobbler for dessert. Orders must be pre-purchased and cost $27.50 for adults and $12.50 for ages 12 and younger. They may be picked up at the Tempe location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 or Thursday, November 24.
The Giving Tree Cafe
2024 North Seventh Street
480-630-0200 Create an at-home meal with a bevy of main and side dishes from The Giving Tree Cafe. For a main attraction that serves six to 10, consider a French lentil butternut squash loaf for $35, or stuffed delicata squash with wild rice and portobello mushroom steak for $40. Side dishes serve four to six and include options like maple-roasted acorn squash, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, and cranberry and orange chutney, and range from $10 to $28. For dessert, go for the Pumpkin Spice pie or Humble Warrior pie, a concoction of coconut cream, pecans, macadamia nuts, and vanilla for $40. All orders must be placed by Sunday, November 20, and be picked up on Wednesday, November 23 or Thursday, November 24.
If you want to skip dishwashing duties on Thanksgiving day, head to the restaurant for a four-course prix-fixe menu. The meal, which costs $35.95 for adults and $14.95 for ages 12 and younger, kicks off with shiitake mushroom pate on a crostini with a date balsamic reduction. Next, savor a kabocha squash soup before an arugula and watermelon radish salad with sweet mustard dressing and toasted pecans. The main course is a stuffed delicata squash with wild rice and portobello mushroom steak that’s served with mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy, cranberry and orange chutney, and Brussels sprouts with a sweet mustard glaze. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant.
Tonto Grill & Bar
5736 East Rancho Manana Boulevard, Cave Creek
480-488-0698Drive up to Cave Creek for a three-course dinner that's a complete Southwest experience at Tonto Grill & Bar. The meal will begin with an autumnal salad complete with pomegranate seeds and Asian pears. Next, sip on acorn squash and pumpkin bisque adorned with pecans roasted in a spice mix that gets a kick from coffee from the nearby Roastery of Cave Creek. Customers will then choose an entree of either roasted root vegetables served with vegan stuffing, sautéed French beans, sage gravy, and cranberry orange relish, or a Roesti potato cake accompanied by sweet potato and carrot puree, Brussels sprouts, broccolini, and wild rice pilaf. Naturally, it culminates with a slice of pumpkin pie with an oatmeal crust. For adults, the meal runs $72 and is $25 for ages 5 through 12. An individual take-and-heat version is available for $42 and must be ordered by calling the restaurant directly. All to-go orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 and picked up from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23.
Nana’s Kitchen777 North Arizona Avenue, #7, Chandler
480-963-9490 This family-run Chandler restaurant specializes in a niche that may sound like an oxymoron: Vegan soul food. But, at Nana's Kitchen, the dishes are just as comforting as their meat and dairy counterparts. Splurge on an individual dinner that features all the fixings. Candied yams, green beans, mac and cheese, herbed dressing, mashed potatoes, and gravy play supporting roles to smothered Chik’n and honey-baked "ham." Snack on the signature Hood Roll, an eggroll stuffed with mac and cheese, candied yams, and collard greens for a unique starter. Papa Bayberries Lemonade comes with the meal. The dinner is $33 and orders must be placed in advance for pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Sunday, November 20, or Wednesday, November 23.