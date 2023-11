14 places to order your Thanksgiving pie in metro Phoenix

click to enlarge One More Bite offers full-size and mini pies. One More Bite Bakery One More Bite Bakery

Pick up at Uptown Farmers Market: 5757 N. Central Ave.

Desert Monks Brewery: 1094 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Lux Coffee's deep dish apple is deeply satisfying. Lux Coffee

4402 N. Central Ave.

16220 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Ollie Vaughn's has been a Coronado neighborhood fixture since 2013. Ollie Vaughn's Kitchen & Bakery

1526 E. McDowell Road

Pie Snob

Multiple Locations

Pick your pies from Kiss The Cook. Kiss The Cook Restaurant

4915 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

LGO Cake Shop

4410 N. 40th St.

Sweet Republic

Multiple Locations

SugarJam's cherry pie speaks volumes. SugarJam The Southern Kitchen

15111 Hayden Road, Scottsdale

Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole

15414 N. Seventh St.

Morning Squeeze's pumpkin pie is a true classic. Morning Squeeze

Multiple locations

JL Patisserie

4700 N. Central Ave.

7342 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

Sweeten your table with Bear and the Honey's bourbon pecan pie. Bear and the Honey Bakery

777 E. Thunderbird Road

Süss Pastries's pumpkin mousse is a zingier and creamier take on the classic. Süss Pastries

5345 N. Seventh Ave.

My Daddy's Italian Bakery & Cafe

11677 W. Bell Road, Surprise

Pie is a great equalizer that can unite people across the aisle and the dinner table — and its peak season is upon us. These local restaurants and bakeries make ordering Thanksgiving pies, well, as easy as pie. Whether you're hoping for pumpkin, pecan, or something a little unexpected (did someone say ice cream pie?), put in orders for these before they piece out.Kevin Schappert, owner of One More Bite Bakery , is a one-man pie show. Last year he made over 800 Thanksgiving pies, all hand-rolled and chock full of made-from-scratch ingredients, and this year is no different. Apple crumble comes with four varieties of hand-peeled apples tossed overnight in cinnamon and sugar, banana cream is made using homemade vanilla pudding, pumpkin is packed with fresh-roasted squash from Mesa’s Vertuccio Farms and Pumpkin Supreme adds a layer of pumpkin cheesecake. Order full-size pies or go with a sampler of five mini pies, just don’t forget the homemade whipped cream. Pre-order here by Nov. 17.If you’ve ever been to Lux leading up to Thanksgiving, you’ve seen the stacks upon stacks of Thanksgiving pies for pickup. That’s because these sought-after slices slung by Katie Callahan and her team don’t lack in fillings or technique. They use organic ingredients and an all-butter pie hand-rolled crust made using European butter for more flake and flavor. And if you’ve had one, the “baked with love” part goes without saying. To pre-order, call or text 602-361-8866 or message Lux on Instagram by Nov. 21.The Thanksgiving pie menu at Ollie Vaughn’s takes you places. You’ll wind through creamy layers of chocolate mousse spiked with chilhuacle chiles, over pristine slices of pumpkin accented with candied pepitas, and past sweet potatoes paired with miso on a striking black sesame crust, and all the while falling in love — or at least lust. But as amazing as chef and owner Lindsey Magee’s pies sound, they taste infinitely better. Especially when paired with a pint of vanilla ice cream from Sweet Republic. Pre-order here by Nov. 15.To Phoenix dessert fans, Pie Snob needs no introduction. Owner and baker Traci Wilbur not only makes arguably the best apple crumb in the city, she also stocks three bakery locations with her popular pies and has been known to crank out upward of 1,500 in more than 15 varieties around Thanksgiving. She’s not only a pie snob, she’s a pie pro. Pre-order here by Nov. 13. Kiss The Cook in the northwest Valley may be most well known for its bacon, sausage and home fries, but pie reigns supreme here as well. Owner and head pie maker Nancy Hagadorn can turn out dozens in a day and she’s happy to fill custom orders, so don’t hesitate to ask for more cinnamon in your apple pie or no eggs in your pumpkin. Yes, she uses butter in the crust, but that’s the only secret you’re getting. To pre-order, call 623-939-4663 by Nov. 21. LGO Cake Shop is a go-big-or-go-home kind of place. If you’ve ever had the six-layer red velvet cake, you know. Pies here follow that same commandment. These mammoths are baked in 11-inch wide, deep-dish pie tins that can easily feed 12. The Buck & Rider lemon meringue is a deep dive through torched meringue, zingy lemon custard and graham cracker crust. Plus, there's a perfect gelato pairing for each pie. Pre-order here by Nov. 10.Forget ice cream on the side, Sweet Republic is serving ice cream inside pies. Made with the classics in mind, these ice cream dreams include a honey waffle crust filled to the brim with ice cream flavors sporting bold additions. Think apples roasted in butter and brown sugar, pumpkin slow-cooked with a six-spice blend and maple-infused ice cream with toasted Arizona pecans. And yes, they still totally have that Thanksgiving taste. Pre-order here by Nov. 19.Dana Dumas, founder of SugarJam , bakes history and family tradition into her Southern-inspired pies. Standouts include her sweet potato, a flavorful slice with an impossibly flaky crust inspired by her Grandma Thelma's recipe, and, of course, apple, Dumas’ personal fave. “I just love the flavor of cinnamon and sugar wrapped around tender apples – so delish!” Dumas says. She always uses natural brown sugar and beet sugar, plus local and organic eggs. Pre-order here by Nov. 17.Tonya Saidi is the name, face and force behind Mamma Toledo’s . The self-taught baker whipped up her first pie in 1995, a rich raspberry creation, and she’s been filling pie holes ever since. She’s most known for her brown sugar peach, an award-winning stunner that includes peaches slow-cooked in vanilla and brown sugar and a brown butter sugar crumble topper, but there’s no wrong choice. Pre-order here until Nov. 17 or until online orders sell out.Breakfast and lunch hot spot Morning Squeeze not only has your post-dinner pies covered, but they’re also offering holiday quiches for your full-house brunch needs. That means a savory veggie quiche with spinach, tomato and feta to start the day and a sweet pumpkin pie filled with traditional spiced pumpkin custard capped with a shortbread cookie garnish to end it. To pre-order, email [email protected] or call your local Morning Squeeze by Nov. 21.There’s nothing humble about chef Jenna Leurquin’s pies. The owner of JL Patisserie puts a French spin on the American classic with pâte brisée, a rich, all-French-butter crust that’s both crunchier and more delicate than your typical shell. Fillings run the gamut from spiced granny smith apples over a thin layer of almond cream to housemade pumpkin custard topped with vanilla mascarpone. They also offer bake-at-home cinnamon rolls and cookie decorating kits. Pre-order here by Nov. 19 or email [email protected] Monique Curry, owner and baker at Bear and the Honey , isn’t your average pie maker. Sure, she slings traditional treats with all the trimmings, but she doesn’t shy away from dietary restrictions. In fact, she began her professional baking career creating gluten-free pies and has also tackled vegan recipes. For instance, when you order her Debra Pie — a grownup version of a Little Debbie with an oatmeal cookie base and Mexican vanilla custard — you may choose gluten-free, vegan, or gluten-free and vegan at checkout. Don’t forget the Mexican vanilla whipped cream. Pre-order here until pies sell out and pick up at the new brick-and-mortar bakery.Jasmin Smith and Jessica Marzonie, co-owners of Süss Pastries , love to take traditional flavors and turn them up a notch. Take their pumpkin mousse. It starts with a browned butter graham cracker crust and then layers cranberry jam, pumpkin cream cheese mousse and toasted marshmallow fluff for an unexpected and indulgent interpretation. Even their apple pie invites mesquite to the party for a nutty topping that adds a local spin. Orders are also open for quiche, cornbread, pumpkin loaf bites and dessert bar boxes. Pre-order here by Nov. 17. My Daddy's Italian Bakery & Cafe in Surprise has a surprise. As well as wood-fired pizzas and a pastry case packed with cookies, cream puffs and cannoli, this Italian staple is serving Thanksgiving pies, from traditional flavors like pumpkin and pecan to harder-to-find pies like a Ricotta-filled pie infused with candied citrus and wheat berries. Even better, pies start at $10.99. To pre-order, call 623-583-3677 by Nov. 21.