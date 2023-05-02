As one window closes, 2 new Window Coffee Bars plan to open this summer

Window Coffee Bar offers a variety of beverages as well as some sweet and savory snacks, many of which are vegan, to pair with coffee, tea, or flavored lemonades. All pastries are baked locally in small batches, and the business is community centered from the very beginning.
"I'm proud of our bakers, our offerings, we have a great team of people in the kitchen," says co-owner Marcus Sanchez. "Even the beans we roast are local."
Now, Sanchez along with co-owner Homero Medrano are ready to expand their offerings. The two new locations are "fewer than two miles apart" according to Sanchez, but "they will have different vibes."
Primed to GrowSanchez and Medrano are very humble and passionate about their business and say they feel lucky to be able to run Window Coffee Bar, something that "became a reality during the pandemic when we decided to go for our dream of being in the coffee business" Sanchez says.
The original Window Coffee Bar, located within a collection of shops and art studios on 16th Street, was a completely outdoor space, so the owners closed shop once the heat of the day arrived at 1 p.m. The new, indoor spaces will allow for larger kitchens and expanded hours, the owners say.
The upcoming Window Coffee Bars will have more food items and a "Toast Bar" featuring customizable dishes based on the current customer-favorite avocado toasts. More varieties of muffins and danishes will be added to the menu too, joining the pop tart signature dessert.
Medrano and Sanchez are also excited to add fresh-squeezed juices. Some unique drink offerings staying on the menu from the original cafe include the Burnt Cream Latte, Bee Pollen Latte, Maple Cinnamon Latte, and Cookie Macchiato.
"People say our Burnt Cream Latte tastes like a creme brulee," Medrano says. "We are spending a lot of time getting our baristas ready to make all of our special drinks for our grand openings."
What to Expect at Each LocationAt the Camelback Road location, located just west of Seventh Avenue, expect small plates and treats along with the company's first drive-thru. Customers can grab food and drinks on the go or stay a while at the welcoming spot which will include commissioned local artwork and a sculpture in front. The custom logo was designed by local artist Gabby Klein.
The second Window Coffee Bar location will be at The Royale, a collection of local food and shopping businesses with a shared outside space filled with seating and places to hang out. The new complex is under construction on Seventh and Glenrosa avenues and is expected to open this summer.
The plans include offering private and public event spaces and a home base for Phoenix drag star Barbara Seville to host shows. Stay tuned for Seville's drag brunches and upcoming events featuring local talent.
Some of Window Coffee Bar's neighbors at the Royale will include Howard's newest concept YumBar, which will feature cocktails and casual dining, and Lix, a local, lactose-free ice creamery.
Both new Window Coffee Bar locations are expected to open in late June.
Window Coffee Bar
Coming soon to:
The Royale, 635 W. Glenrosa Ave., Suite 109
903 W. Camelback Road
