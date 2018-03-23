Here Are the 2018 Governor's Arts Awards Winners

Dennis Rowland and Doug Hyde were named Artists of the Year during the 2018 Arizona Governor's Arts Awards ceremony on Thursday, March 22, at the Arizona Biltmore.

This is the 37th year for the awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in several categories. They're presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization, in partnership with Governor Doug Ducey's office.

The awards ceremony capped off a months-long process that began with an open call for nominations in October 2017. More than 90 nominations were reviewed by volunteer selection panels comprising arts, community, and business leaders across Arizona, who announced the finalists in February.