20 Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

How to spend this week in metro Phoenix? Discover some singer-songwriters at a local showcase, see hip-hop mashed up with burlesque, and listen to bilingual poetry at Palabras. For more things to do, visit the New Times' curated calendar.

The Brockway Experience: Broadway Rock Live

What’s cooler than hearing your favorite Broadway song live? Hearing your fave performed by a rocking-out theater group.

AC Theatre Company presents The Brockway Experience: Broadway Rock Live, featuring Valley-based musical theater performers including Lynzee 4Man, Eddie Maldonado, and Chanel Bragg. These singers will tear through Broadway favorites rebooted as hard rock hits. The show runs till August 19, and starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, in the Hardes Theatre at Phoenix Theatre, 100 East McDowell Road.

General admission for the all-ages show ranges from $17 to $26. Tickets are available by calling 602-254-2151

or at the Phoenix Theatre website, where you can also find more information. Lauren Cusimano

Unforgiven

Considered his finest work, Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven was the director’s way of saying goodbye to the Western, but the violent tale about the last ride of a group of gunslingers only cemented his iconic status in the genre.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the influential movie that gave the cowboy film some prestige has been given a 4K restoration. When it screens at the Alamo Drafthouse in Chandler, attendees will get to hear an interview between Los Angeles Times critic Kenneth Turan and Eastwood at the Cannes Film Festival about the making of this masterpiece.

Ride into the sunset at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at 4955 South Arizona Avenue. Tickets are $8.62. For more details, visit the Drafthouse website. Jason Keil

Melanie performs at the Listening Room in Phoenix. Bill Goodman

Third Thursday Songwriter Showcase

One thing you can count on in life is that in every month there will be a third Thursday. It might not be much, but take what you can get.

You can max out that guaranteed occasion by attending the Third Thursday Songwriter Showcase at a venue that is focused on spotlighting singer-songwriters, both their music and personal stories. This time, the night is hosted by Eddy Roswell and features Eric Ramsey and Robby Roberson.

The show is done in the round, which allows the attention to pivot among all three performers as they play music and offer career insights. Get an earful at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at the Listening Room, 4614 North Seventh Street. Admission is $12. Call 480-390-4900 or visit the Listening Room website. Amy Young

EXPAND Quite possibly the most American Americans we've ever seen at a past Beer Olympics. Jim Louvau

New Times' Beer Olympics

How much do you like beer? Tempe Marketplace and New Times are teaming up to throw one of the sudsiest events of the year, the Beer Olympics.

The brew-fueled event returns on Friday, August 18. Participants can enjoy an evening of 21-and-over games including giant beer pong, flip cup, and cornhole. The event runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $15. If you want to compete as part of a team, you and your pals can register as a group of four or more for $70.

Tickets are available at TicketFly. Visit the New Times' Beer Olympics website for more information. Lindsay Roberts

Bump n’ Grind — A Hip Hop Burlesque Spectacular will move you. Courtesy of Stateside Presents

Bump n’ Grind — A Hip-Hop Burlesque Spectacular

Name generators have gotten out of hand — although the one that gives you your NPR correspondent name is eerily perfect. But before we had rules for things like our porn star names (Freckles Lane), we had homegrown drag names and their near cousin, stripper — uh, burlesque performer — names. So fun!

Hence our delight to discover that Irma Gherd, along with several other performers, will uncover, shake, and wiggle at Bump n’ Grind — A Hip-Hop Burlesque Spectacular on Friday, August 18, at Crescent Ballroom. Diamond Femme Productions combines your favorite hip-hop tracks with steamy, undulating women for a memorable evening.

At 308 North Second Avenue, doors will open at 7 p.m. to let you enjoy some music before things warm up. Admission’s $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and limited to folks 21 and older. Reserved tables are already sold out. Call 602-716-2222 or visit the Crescent Ballroom website. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Ironing Las Guayaveras II by Frank Ybarra. Courtesy of Xico Arte y Cultura

“Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years”

With careers spanning two decades in the Valley’s creative scene, artists Martin Moreno and Joe Ray are in a league of their own. But they’re also part of Xico Arte y Cultura, 1008 East Buckeye Road, Suite 220. The multidisciplinary arts group was founded by Native American and Chicano artists in 1975.

See work from the group’s permanent collection during the free opening reception for “Xico Retrospective: A Celebration of 20 Years,” which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 18. The show includes diverse print media from serigraphs to woodcuts, with works that explore politics, pain, heritage, and understanding.

Featured artists include Damien Charette, Baje Whitethorne, Randy Kemp, Larry Yanez, and Dora Hernandez, to name a few. Visit the Xico Inc website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Laugh with Black-ish actor Deon Cole. Ashley Brown

Deon Cole

Considering how well a bet worked out for comedian and actor Deon Cole, you might wanna lean toward responding affirmatively the next time someone proposes, “I’ll give you $50 if you …”

In his case, a friend offered to pony up that amount if Cole — known for keeping his pals in stitches — would take the stage at an amateur comedy night. In addition to earning a chunk of pocket change, the comedian started a career that has led to some pretty big gigs, like appearances on popular comedy TV shows Black-ish and Angie Tribeca.

Cole gives his take on personal and universal issues during shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Admission is $22 for the 21-and-older event. Seating is first-come, first-served. All tickets require a two-drink minimum. Call 480-719- 6100 or visit the Stand Up Live website. Amy Young

EXPAND Goth, fetish, and drag encouraged. Melissa Fossum

Cupcake!

Forget the single-serving dessert. Cupcake! is a south Scottsdale monthly fetish-themed dance party.

The elektro, industrial, EDM, darkwave, and bass-heavy party features resident DJs Self.Destukt, Betty Blackheart, and ///she/// — as well as a themed photo booth, roaming photography and video, a best-dressed contest, a no-pants dance-off, go-go dancers, giveaways, and drink specials. Fetish, drag, goth, or just dark clothing in general is encouraged.

Darkness rules from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, August 18, at The Rogue Bar, 423 North Scottsdale Road. Entry is $6 or free before 10 p.m. with a RSVP from the Facebook event page. Call 602-733-3208 for more information. Lauren Cusimano

Will and Grace Trivia Night

Can’t wait for the new season of Will and Grace? Get an early fix at Kobalt Bar, 3110 North Central Avenue, when the nightlife spot hosts Will and Grace trivia night at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Fans of Karen, Jack, and company can expect a challenge with progressively harder questions, some of which will include video clips.

Kobalt will pay homage to the hit sitcom with special Karen Cocktails, character-themed prize baskets, and T-shirt giveaways. The cost of entry is $15 for teams of up to four people, and $5 for individuals. Proceeds from the event will go to the Omaggio LGBTQ Youth Chorus. For more information, call 602-264-5307 or go to the Facebook event page. Laura Latzko

EXPAND Fans at a 2016 Arizona Cardinals game. Jim Louvau

Arizona Cardinals v. Chicago Bears

Pointing out that the NFL is far and away the nation’s most beloved professional sports league isn’t exactly earth-shattering news at this point. Even the league’s Hall of Fame Game — a meaningless exhibition game that took place earlier this month between the Cardinals and Cowboys — drew better television ratings than the MLB and NBA could dream of under similar circumstances. Couple that information with the fact that there’s no dearth of Chicago transplants living in the Valley (hello, Lou Malnati’s), and the upcoming Arizona Cardinals preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 19, is downright front-page news. Not willing to pony up $41 or more to catch the 7 p.m. game live at Glendale’s University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive? No worries, you can watch the game in all its inconsequential preseason glory on NBC, because football. For details, visit the Arizona Cardinals website or call 623-433-7101. Rob Kroehler

