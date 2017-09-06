20 Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Just because it's a short work week doesn't mean there's a shortage of cool things to do. This week, you can catch Literally the Worst Show Ever, hear sleepover stories at Bar Flies, or watch the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres. Time to plan up. For more things to do check out Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.

Bar Flies

A group slumber party where you’re afraid to doze and fall victim to a classic prank is one scenario where spending the night is involved. Passing out or hooking up are a couple of others.

The possibilities for waking up in a bed that’s not yours are endless. Five storytellers share personal stories based on the theme Sleepover at this month’s edition of New Times’ Bar Flies event. Join Trejon Dunkley, Diana Martinez, Beth May, and Joe Schmidt to hear about memorable sleepover experiences from their histories. Curated by Katie Johnson, DJ Salvador Bravo provides the musical soundtrack. Be wide awake for these sleepy tales at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $5. Visit the Valley Bar website. Amy Young

See Aspens by Keith Dines at West Valley Art Museum in Peoria. Keith Dines/Courtesy of WVAM

“Keith Dines: Arizona Yellow Hues”

Yellow has inspired plenty of art through the years — from van Gogh’s sunflowers to Warhol’s banana. In the ’60s, radios blasted Donovan’s Mellow Yellow and The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine. Today, Pantone’s primrose yellow is all the fashion rage.

Of course, nature nailed it first. And Arizona photographer Keith Dines took notice. He’ll be at West Valley Art Museum, 8401 West Monroe Street in Peoria, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, for a free open house to celebrate his exhibition titled “Keith Dines: Arizona Yellow Hues.” It’s a chance to meet the artist and explore his images of Arizona landscapes, along with other elements of the natural world. Visit the West Valley Arts website. Lynn Trimble

Tejano Thursdays

If you’ve never been to CenPho danceteria Karamba Nightclub, 1724 East McDowell Road, you should know the spot hosts lively club bashes six nights a week. Sound like your vibe? Mark your calendar for Tejano Thursdays.

Starting at 10:30 p.m. on September 7, the weekly party is set to include the Ruby Reynolds Show for drag fans, and DJ Jesus for those looking forward to a night of Tex-Mex, norteña, salsa, cumbia, old school, country, oldies, hip-hop, and R&B.

There’s no cover for the 21-and-over event. For more information, call 602- 254-0231 or the Karamba Nightclub website. Lauren Cusimano

Expect lots of costumes and no real singing. CO+HOOTS Foundation

Epic Lip Sync Battle

Imagine what a sight it would be to watch Mayor Greg Stanton and Councilman Daniel Valenzuela decked out in leotards, shaking their hips, and lip-syncing to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

We’re not saying that’ll actually happen at the Epic Lip Sync Battle to benefit local nonprofit CO+HOOTS on Friday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m. But it’s definitely a possibility, as the duo is slated to perform at the third annual edition of the event.

Costume-clad and microphones off, 11 teams will battle it out for dubbing domination. Intrigued? It’s going down at the Found:RE Hotel, 1100 North Central Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available via Eventbrite. For more info, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Get ready to see Sparks. Glenn Fawcett

“Tempe Xhibition”

After years of planning and building, the Tempe Center for the Arts opened on September 9, 2007. Since then, it has hosted hundreds of concerts, events, and art exhibitions. At 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8, the arts and entertainment venue will host a 10th Anniversary Celebration, with a concert featuring local American Idol winner Jordin Sparks.

During a preshow reception starting at 5:30 p.m., the center will have complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and champagne, as well as live entertainment in its lobby, lakeside, and studio spaces. The Gallery at TCA will kick off its season with a preview of “Tempe Xhibition,” a display of works by artists who have shaped the art scene in Tempe. Many of the exhibiting artists will be in attendance to meet with patrons.

Tickets for the gala start at $75. The center is located at 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. For more information, call 480-350-2822 or visit the City of Tempe website. Laura Latzko

Hear the story of the ear-cutting boy. Nicki Escudero

Ear

“Break up with your girl / It ended in tears / Vincent van Gogh, go and mail that ear.”

Even the Beastie Boys knew what a badass act it was when the 19th-century Dutch painter chopped off his own ear and gave it to a lady. New Times contributor Ashley Naftule’s new play, Ear, has some loose ties to that story, with a boy giving a beloved his fleshy, hacked hearing device. But his take heads down an even nuttier path. While the ear-cutting boy in this story is in a mental hospital, the girl in possession of the bloody ear begins to hear some very strange things.

Hear what the Ear has to say at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at Space 55, 636 East Pierce Street. Admission is $15. The show runs through Sunday, September 24. Visit the Space 55 website. Amy Young

Shrine on. Courtesy of AZ Shriners

El Zaribah Shrine Circus

If cool hats and little cars don’t make you think of fraternal organization the Shriners, we’re not sure what would.

You’ll see those velvety fezes and small vehicles at the El Zaribah Shrine Circus, and the entertainment doesn’t stop there. The annual event includes some standard circus fare, like animal attractions and acrobats performing chill-inducing feats. There’s also some preshow and intermission fun, like pony rides, food vendors, and face-painting for the kids. This year, the circus goes indoors for the first time ever.

Enjoy an air-conditioned good time at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at WestWorld of Scottsdale’s Equidome, 16601 North Pima Road. Admission is $18, $15 for military and seniors, and free for kids 12 and younger. The event runs through Sunday, September 10. Call 480-946-3696 or visit the AZ Shriners website. Amy Young

EXPAND Robert Williams, pictured with his sculpture The Rapacious Wheel, is headed to Mesa. Robert Birdman.

Opening Reception

Watch and learn as artists infuse Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum with creative takes on alternative realities. Be the first to see them between 6 and 10 p.m. on Friday, September 8, during the fall opening reception. The museum will present a free mix of visual and performing arts on the Mesa Arts Center campus, 1 East Main Street.

Highlights include “Slang Aesthetics!” featuring art by California-based Robert Williams, the founder of contemporary art magazine Juxtapoz. A self-described conceptual realist, Williams is credited with launching the lowbrow art movement that’s steeped in marginalized styles, alternative art, and underground cultures.

There’s also “AltRealities,” a group exhibition exploring fantastical worlds and creatures in contemporary art. It includes work by Phoenix creative Bill Dambrova. The evening includes music, dance, surreal short films, food trucks, and art demonstrations — plus Rachel Bowditch’s Vessel and the Taylor Family Circus. Visit the Mesa Arts Center website. Lynn Trimble

Bat Walk with Ambur Gore

The end of summer means the end of bat season. Make sure you don’t miss it by joining the Bat Walk with Ambur Gore.

The Arcadia area is home to the Phoenix Bat Cave, where thousands of Mexican free-tail bats emerge from a storm sewer beginning at dusk. Interpretive ranger Gore will give an informational talk on this migrating bat population at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, at the entrance to the Arizona Canal north of 40th Street and Camelback Road. A short canal walk (so wear comfortable shoes) to the bat cave follows at 6:20 p.m.

The walk and talk are free and hosted by the Museum of Walking. To attend, RSVP at info@museumofwalking.org with the subject line “Bat Walk.”See the Museum of Walking website or the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

Kahn/Selesnick, Quantum Augury, 2017, archival inkjet print, 10” x 10”, Edition of 5. Courtesy of Lisa Sette Gallery.

“Future Arcana”

Gallerist Lisa Sette is marking the year’s diurnal progression toward a darker season with an exhibition of work that resonates with what she calls “our present moment of ecological and moral uncertainty.” The exhibition features Phoenix artist Rachel Bess, as well as the collaborative duo Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick. Each conjures historical and retrofuturist aesthetics of the occult, drawing on the fantastic and unknown to address cultural upheaval.

Bess paints oil portraits whose subjects reflect both contemporary times and an enchanted time beyond history. Kahn and Selesnik work in photo collage, creating scenes that blur the boundaries between current anxieties and their historical antecedents. For Sette, these places of darkness beckon with compelling beauty and seductive whimsy.

See “Future Arcana” between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Lisa Sette Gallery, 210 East Catalina Drive. The free exhibition continues through Saturday, October 28. Visit the Lisa Sette Gallery website. Lynn Trimble

Literally the worst hosts ever. Courtesy of Anwar Newton

Literally the Worst Show Ever

Nickelback is playing in Phoenix on Saturday, September 9, but it will not be the worst show in town that evening.

The local sketch comedy showcase Literally the Worst Show Ever will indisputably triumph over the Canadian rockers. So hipsters, put away your ironic but misguided protest signs requesting Chad Kroger and his band leave town, and go to Crescent Ballroom. Comedian Anwar Newton will be joined by Dan Thomson, Michael Turner, Jessie Johnson, Shapel Lacey, Charles Engle, and house band Killa Cam and Those Guys Over There to celebrate two uproarious years of live music and comedy.

Literally the worst anniversary party begins at 7 p.m. at 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $15 to $20. For more information, visit the Crescent Ballroom website. Jason Keil

Read on for more of the best things to do in metro Phoenix this week.

