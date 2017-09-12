The 11 Best Concert Venues in Phoenix

EXPAND Here are 11 favorite music venues located in downtown and central Phoenix, including Valley Bar. Melissa Fossum

Local music in Phoenix is thriving these days — and that's due in large part to the unique venues offered to fans. An influx of new concert halls and bars in the past few years has given us even more options, while the mainstays seem to be reinventing themselves or continuing to grow. Here's your guide to the best concert venues that central and downtown Phoenix has to offer.

EXPAND You can always go big at Comerica Theatre. Ben Garcia

Comerica Theatre

Around since 2002, Comerica Theatre is where you go when you want to see folks like Bruno Mars, Matchbox Twenty, and Katy Perry (to name a few of the mega-stars that have passed through). Typically, this 5,000-seat venue features bands and artists who play radio-friendly rock or commercialized bubblegum pop. But you'll see the occasional Pixies, Arctic Monkeys, and Flight of the Conchords shows there, too. Regardless of who's playing, the bands onstage look so good that it's totally worth indulging in a big show at this theater, formerly known as Dodge.

EXPAND Crescent Ballroom changed the game for downtown music venues. Benjamin Leatherman