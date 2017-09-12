menu

The 11 Best Concert Venues in Phoenix

Reflecting on 30 Years of U2's The Joshua Tree


Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Phoenix New Times Music Writers
Here are 11 favorite music venues located in downtown and central Phoenix, including Valley Bar.
Here are 11 favorite music venues located in downtown and central Phoenix, including Valley Bar.
Melissa Fossum
Local music in Phoenix is thriving these days — and that's due in large part to the unique venues offered to fans. An influx of new concert halls and bars in the past few years has given us even more options, while the mainstays seem to be reinventing themselves or continuing to grow. Here's your guide to the best concert venues that central and downtown Phoenix has to offer.

You can always go big at Comerica Theatre.
You can always go big at Comerica Theatre.
Ben Garcia

Comerica Theatre
Around since 2002, Comerica Theatre is where you go when you want to see folks like Bruno Mars, Matchbox Twenty, and Katy Perry (to name a few of the mega-stars that have passed through). Typically, this 5,000-seat venue features bands and artists who play radio-friendly rock or commercialized bubblegum pop. But you'll see the occasional Pixies, Arctic Monkeys, and Flight of the Conchords shows there, too. Regardless of who's playing, the bands onstage look so good that it's totally worth indulging in a big show at this theater, formerly known as Dodge.

Crescent Ballroom changed the game for downtown music venues.
Crescent Ballroom changed the game for downtown music venues.
Benjamin Leatherman

Crescent Ballroom
In the half-dozen years since opening, Crescent Ballroom has become the standard-bearer for downtown venues. With its state-of-the-art sound system and mouthwatering Mexican fare, Crescent quickly became a hot spot. It has seen a lot of acts come and go, but this venue has kept up with a wide range of trendy, engaging bands. It can get packed, like when Jeff Mangum or Purity Ring or Danny Brown sell out, but the size of the venue still makes for memorable shows that feel intimate. The Lounge often hosts local, toned-down acts as well as energizing DJs and family bands.

The beautiful and historic Orpheum Theatre.
The beautiful and historic Orpheum Theatre.
Melissa Fossum

Orpheum Theatre
In ancient Greek religion and myth, Orpheus was a musician who could charm everyone and everything — rocks included. Living up to that name, the 1929 Orpheum Theatre is just plain gorgeous, making every event here more formal by a factor of 10. Where else can you go in the Valley that makes you feel as though you walked into a late-19th-century opera house? No matter what you see here — plays, symphonies, rock bands, or drag shows — it will feel intimate and sound amazing. And, as was the case when we saw St. Vincent at the Orpheum, it might be beautiful enough to bring you to tears.

Banana Gun performs at the Last Exit Live fourth anniversary party.
Banana Gun performs at the Last Exit Live fourth anniversary party.
Jim Louvau

Last Exit Live
Located in the warehouse district just south of downtown, Last Exit Live opened its doors in 2013 as a popular stop for local and national musicians. The 21-and-over venue offers a big stage, full bar, and a massive smoking and drinking patio. Which means it's fun to attend a show even if you’ve never heard of the bands playing. Last Exit Live has filled its event calendar with acts like The Skatalites, Pharoahe Monch, and Koffin Kats, plus local performers like Dead Hot Workshop, Banana Gun, the Limit Club, and The Haymarket Squares.

David "Honeyboy" Edwards performs at The Rhythm Room in 2000.
David "Honeyboy" Edwards performs at The Rhythm Room in 2000.
Drew Verbis

The Rhythm Room
Is it too much of a stretch to say the Rhythm Room is the closest thing Phoenix has to CBGB? The Indian School Road venue does tend to feature country and blues. But Rhythm Room also showcases plenty of up-and-coming punk bands like Ceremony and Parquet Courts while also getting experimental with acts like Tobacco and the Pizza Underground. Not only that, this place refuses to compromise, offering no pool table or TVs since opening in 1991, just great live music.

