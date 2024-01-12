 Now open: Downtown Phoenix retro nightclub Thundercat Lounge | Phoenix New Times
Now open: Downtown Phoenix retro nightclub Thundercat Lounge. Here’s a look inside

The neon-filled spot inspired by the '80s and '90s features references to "Star Wars," “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and “Saved By the Bell.”
January 12, 2024
Thundercat Lounge in downtown Phoenix will feature cocktails named after '80s and '90s references.
Thundercat Lounge in downtown Phoenix will feature cocktails named after '80s and '90s references. Benjamin Leatherman
When Jeremiah Gratza designed Thundercat Lounge, the new retro nightclub in downtown Phoenix, he borrowed liberally from his childhood growing up in the '80s and '90s.

The old-school influences are everywhere at the “visually immersive” 3,000-square-foot club located at 747 W. Van Buren St. The entranceway resembles a light tunnel from “Star Wars.” The restrooms offer decor inspired by “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and “Saved by the Bell.” And the neon-drenched main room features a '80s mall food court vibe, mirrored ceilings and prints by legendary artist Patrick Nagel.

Thundercat Lounge, which opens on Friday night, will also feature a cocktail menu laced with '80s and '90s references, theme nights and a Japanese-style karaoke room with an aesthetic reminiscent of "Blade Runner." The nightclub’s name itself pays homage to the beloved '80s cartoon, "Thundercats."

Gratza, 42, admits his inner child went wild while he was dreaming up Thundercat Lounge.

“I’m totally an '80s kid who grew up playing video games, watching movies on VHS and going to the mall,” he says. “Thankfully, I haven't had a midlife crisis, unless you consider opening a business like this as being one. I’m just sharing my love of the '80s with others.”
One of Thundercat Lounge's VIP booths in the nightclub's main room.
A ‘1980s place with Max Headroom, neon lights and Pepsi’

Gratza, who has worked in the concert industry for decades and also co-owns Phoenix’s Thunderbird Lounge, has wanted to open an '80s-themed retro bar for years, dating back to his involvement with Cobra Arcade Bar almost a decade ago.

“I was one of the original owners of Cobra [Arcade Bar] and I was hoping it could be this type of 1980s place with Max Headroom [vibes], neon lights and Pepsi on tap,” Gratza says. “My partners had different ideas, which was fine, and we parted ways. Now, I actually get to move forward with my vision.”

In 2021, Gratza and Jacob Wiedmann, his partner in Thunderbird Lounge, learned that the historic building located on Van Buren Street just west of Seventh Avenue was available for lease. The 3,000-square-foot property, which was designed by architect Orville A. Bell in 1938, is one the few remaining freestanding Art Deco buildings in Phoenix.

Gratza says the spot was the perfect fit for their concept. “What could be better for a retro bar than a retro building?” he jokes.
The light tunnel entranceway to Thundercat Lounge, which was inspired by "Star Wars."
Making Thundercat Lounge a reality took two years of work, Gratza says.

“There was a lot of [renovation] involved in getting the building ready,” he says. “It’s been hard, but it I've had a lot of fun like picking the Nagel paintings and telling architects that I want recessed ceilings, I want a glass block bar. Honestly, the ‘Star Wars’ light tunnel was a very big challenge for not only the construction team but the lighting team. But it finally happened.”

Another thing Gratza and Wiedmann wanted was plenty of outdoor space at Thundercat. Hence the nightclub’s 3,000-square-foot patio, which will be partially covered with hot pink Astroturf.

“The '80s theme of the place definitely carries over to the patio,” Gratza says.
The main room at Thundercat Lounge, which will host DJs and electronic dance music.
‘A place for dance music’

Gratza says Thundercat will primarily offer DJs and electronic dance music in its 200-person capacity main room, which also is equipped with a 20,000-watt PK Sound system and an LED video wall. Surrounding the large black and white checkered dance floor are seven VIP booths.

“This is going to be a place for dance music. There will also be live music on occasion, but only live [electronica] artists, like Slow Magic or GRiZ, who both use instruments or maybe some synth-pop from people with keyboards or laptops,” Gratza says. “You're not going to see a three-piece band here. I feel like there [are] enough spaces in Phoenix for that, like Valley Bar, Trunk Space or Last Exit [Live]. There aren’t many smaller rooms in Arizona for electronic music. So we're small and intimate. That’s the niche we’re hoping to fill.”

Gratza says Thundercat Lounge will also host a variety of theme nights, like this weekend’s Lisa Frank Rave, or after-parties for big concerts happening in downtown Phoenix.
The bar inside Thundercat Lounge's main room.
“We want this to be a place you can dance or go after a concert and keep the party going,” he says.

Gratza is also hoping Thundercat Lounge will have a similar synergy with other nearby downtown Phoenix bars and music venues, including The Van Buren and Seventh Avenue spots like Walter Studios and Gracie’s Tax Bar.

“We’re a five-minute walk from The Van Buren and a 10-minute walk from Walter Studios and Gracie’s,” he says. “I think it possible we could all feed off each other and have people visit all these great downtown bars.”
A restroom at Thundercat Lounge, which features decor inspired by "Saved by the Bell" and "Pee-wee's Playhouse."
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
