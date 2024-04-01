 These 5 metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed | Phoenix New Times
These 5 metro Phoenix eateries are now closed

Multiple restaurants that served customers for decades are among the Valley's recent closures.
April 1, 2024
The Pemberton was home to many restaurants, bars and retail businesses.
The Pemberton was home to many restaurants, bars and retail businesses.
The Valley's recent restaurant closings have seen opposite ends of the spectrum. Multiple longstanding spots that have been serving customers for generations have closed their doors. On the other hand, a Tempe pizzeria has closed less than nine months after opening. Here are five metro Phoenix eateries that are now permanently closed. 

Arizona BBQ Co.
Gilbert restaurant Arizona BBQ Co., which served "BBQ with an Arizona twist" according to their catchphrase, has closed its doors on Ray Road. The restaurant served racks of ribs, brisket and sausages with traditional barbecue sides such as mac and cheese and beans, but they also served elote, chicharrones and tacos.

click to enlarge
Karl's Quality Bakery, operated by the friendly, multi-generational Boerner family, was a staple in north-central Phoenix since the early 1990s.
Patricia Escarcega
Karl's Quality Bakery
Family-owned Sunnyslope staple Karl's Quality Bakery closed on March 31 after 30 years of selling cakes, pies, pastries and fun-shaped sugar cookies. German native and Swiss-trained baker Karl Boerner opened his north Phoenix bakery in 1994. Over the years, his daughter Christine took over, following in her father's pastry chef footsteps. The bakery announced the closure on social media. "It has been an extraordinary journey filled with the aroma of love and the sweetness of shared moments," the post read. "While our ovens may cool, the warmth of our bakery will forever linger in the hearts and taste buds of those we’ve had the honor to serve.

click to enlarge
Mary Coyle Ol' Fashion Ice Cream has closed at its most recent location on Central Avenue.
David Maestas
Mary Coyle Ol' Fashion Ice Cream
In one form or another, Mary Coyle Ol' Fashion Ice Cream had sold sweet frozen treats in the Valley for more than 70 years. It bounced from spot to spot around town and was most recently located on the ground floor of the Tapestry on Central apartment complex near downtown Phoenix. However, the business once filled with sweet ice cream and pink-striped walls, has closed.

click to enlarge
The Pemberton was a collection of businesses located in and around a historic house built in 1920.
Lynn Trimble
The Pemberton
One house and its surrounding gardens was the home to many small businesses in downtown Phoenix, from restaurants and bars to clothing stores and a crystal shop. But at the end of March, The Pemberton closed, leaving many of those businesses looking for a new place to call home. The Pemberton was a project of True North Studio, the development company behind many properties throughout downtown Phoenix.

Via 313 Pizza
Via 313 Pizza had a short run in Tempe. The restaurant announced its closure less than nine months after it opened. The concept is a chain which serves Detroit-style pizza at locations in Texas and Utah. The Tempe location was its first and only in restaurant Arizona.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
