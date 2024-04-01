These 5 metro Phoenix eateries are now closed

The Valley's recent restaurant closings have seen opposite ends of the spectrum. Multiple longstanding spots that have been serving customers for generations have closed their doors. On the other hand, a Tempe pizzeria has closed less than nine months after opening. Here are five metro Phoenix eateries that are now permanently closed.
Arizona BBQ Co.
Gilbert restaurant Arizona BBQ Co., which served "BBQ with an Arizona twist" according to their catchphrase, has closed its doors on Ray Road. The restaurant served racks of ribs, brisket and sausages with traditional barbecue sides such as mac and cheese and beans, but they also served elote, chicharrones and tacos.
Family-owned Sunnyslope staple Karl's Quality Bakery closed on March 31 after 30 years of selling cakes, pies, pastries and fun-shaped sugar cookies. German native and Swiss-trained baker Karl Boerner opened his north Phoenix bakery in 1994. Over the years, his daughter Christine took over, following in her father's pastry chef footsteps. The bakery announced the closure on social media. "It has been an extraordinary journey filled with the aroma of love and the sweetness of shared moments," the post read. "While our ovens may cool, the warmth of our bakery will forever linger in the hearts and taste buds of those we’ve had the honor to serve.
In one form or another, Mary Coyle Ol' Fashion Ice Cream had sold sweet frozen treats in the Valley for more than 70 years. It bounced from spot to spot around town and was most recently located on the ground floor of the Tapestry on Central apartment complex near downtown Phoenix. However, the business once filled with sweet ice cream and pink-striped walls, has closed.
One house and its surrounding gardens was the home to many small businesses in downtown Phoenix, from restaurants and bars to clothing stores and a crystal shop. But at the end of March, The Pemberton closed, leaving many of those businesses looking for a new place to call home. The Pemberton was a project of True North Studio, the development company behind many properties throughout downtown Phoenix.
Via 313 Pizza
Via 313 Pizza had a short run in Tempe. The restaurant announced its closure less than nine months after it opened. The concept is a chain which serves Detroit-style pizza at locations in Texas and Utah. The Tempe location was its first and only in restaurant Arizona.