El Chino Restaurante y Cantina Now Open in Downtown Phoenix

Like its sister restaurant Taqueria El Chino, the new El Chino Restaurante y Cantina will specialize in Sonoran-style Mexican dishes like carne asada burritos and cahuamanta soup.

There's a new option for Sonoran-style Mexican cooking in downtown Phoenix.

El Chino Restaurante y Cantina, located at 711 South Central Avenue, quietly opened its doors earlier this week as part of its soft opening. The restaurant's official grand opening celebration is slated for Friday, February 16.

This is the second restaurant (and the first full-service restaurant) from owners Rafael and Lynn Ung, the folks behind Taquería El Chino, which debuted in 2014 near Van Buren Street and 19th Avenue.