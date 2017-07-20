menu

The Larder + The Delta at DeSoto Central Market in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed

Chris Bianco Talks About His New Book, Culinary Empowerment, and Phoenix


Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Jackie Mercandetti
The Larder + The Delta, the Southern-style counter at DeSoto Central Market, served its last meal this week, and the space is officially closed for business. According to chef Stephen Jones, it was time to move on and start working toward opening a standalone space of his own. He remains committed to the downtown Phoenix area, with pop-up dinners and menu previews promised in the interim. The new restaurant will be a full-service downtown venue, which he hopes to open by the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Check the restaurant's social media accounts for updates on upcoming events and dinners.

Stephen Jones rocketed himself to the forefront of the local dining scene with inventive New American cuisine inspired by the South.
Courtesy of Stephen Jones
Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

