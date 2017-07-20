The Larder + The Delta at DeSoto Central Market in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed

EXPAND Jackie Mercandetti

The Larder + The Delta, the Southern-style counter at DeSoto Central Market, served its last meal this week, and the space is officially closed for business. According to chef Stephen Jones, it was time to move on and start working toward opening a standalone space of his own. He remains committed to the downtown Phoenix area, with pop-up dinners and menu previews promised in the interim. The new restaurant will be a full-service downtown venue, which he hopes to open by the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Check the restaurant's social media accounts for updates on upcoming events and dinners.