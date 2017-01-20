The Whining Pig Arcadia is Now Open

The Whining Pig has acquired and moved into the space that formerly housed the Pig's Meow. The Whining Pig/Facebook

Out with one pig, in with another. After recently acquiring Arcadia's the Pig’s Meow, the Whining Pig has moved into the space and opened the doors to its third location on Monday, January 10.

The new Whining Pig is located at 3730 East Indian School Road, and sports a vibe similar to the other two Valley locations (cozy, good selection of wine and craft beers).

This is a part of a series of big moves for the neighborhood craft beer and wine bar micro-chain, as it just opened its second location in Gilbert last July, and also looks to open a fourth location downtown sometime this spring.

For a better glance at the Whining Pig's menu and locations, visit the Whining Pig website.

