12 Places to Go During Downtown Phoenix's November First Friday

Alwun House1204 East Roosevelt Street
602-253-7887
There are First Friday activities happening inside and outside of Alwun House. In the historic home, see "Keep Your Hands Off My Body," a photography exhibition by Holly Shoemaker that she created in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In the adjacent Art Park, enjoy Cirque du Freak, including local artisans selling their wares, food trucks, DJ Scapegoat, clowns, jugglers, and more. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
BELHAUS1301 Grand Avenue, #6
602-708-3859Artist-run gallery BELHAUS currently has on display "Essentials. Set in Stone 05," a collaborative series pairing Gino Belassen and Augusta Smith in the creation of six ceramic, wall-hanging works. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Cahokia SocialTech + ArtSpace707 North Third Street, #130
602-767-2901Cahokia SocialTech + ArtSpace will kick off Native American Heritage Month with an evening full of activities. Listen to performances during an open mic, purchase food by Local Matriarch, and see the exhibition "Restoring the Balance: Rematriating Indigenous Lands," featuring works by Gloria Martinez-Granados, J Stanley, Melissa Yazzie, Tiffany Enos, Richelle Key, Selina Scott, and Cora Quinoz. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Eye Lounge922 North Fifth Street
602-430-1490Eye Lounge is currently showing "Body Talk," a group exhibition featuring the work of three artists who are new to the group: E.G. Hall, Amanda Mollindo, and Summer Young. "This show explores the human form in relationship to the self, nature, and cognitive processes," says the gallery statement; "through fiber sculpture, mixed media, and photography, all three artists are interested in exploring how bodies connect and respond to the world around them." Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse1301 Grand Avenue, #2B
602-228-0685The Five15Arts collective's annual group show brings together the work of its 12 members. The show is called "Distractions," and you'll see paintings by Daniel Prendergast and Yunie LeNoue; mixed-media art by Bob Allen, Daniel Friedman, Marlys Kubicek, Joan Thompson, and Marissa Vidrio; sculpture and ceramic art by Deborah Hodder, Dave Knorr, and Susan Risi; photography by Richard Pomraning; and Harold Lohner's prints. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Found:RE Contemporary1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
There are two shows to explore this month at Found:RE Contemporary inside Found:RE Phoenix Hotel. See "Shifting Perspectives" featuring digital art by Arizona artists Talia J. Dudley and Reed Hearne. The show "reminds viewers of the dynasticism that can be found in a two-dimensional work of art," says the gallery statement. Afterward, stay to see the 22nd annual Artlink Juried Exhibition, featuring a wide cross-section art of being made in Arizona by emerging and established artists. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Heard Museum2301 North Central Avenue
602-252-8840Experience the Heard Museum's world-class collection of Indigenous art for free during this month's First Friday. The exhibition "Elegant Vessels: A Century of Southwest Silver Boxes," which opened last month, will be on display, and DJ Audrey Pekala (Tohono O’odham and Chicana) will be spinning tunes. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m.
Modified Arts407 East Roosevelt Street
480-258-3657After an opening reception in October, Modified Arts will continue to show "Deep Thoughts/Gentle Hands," a show curated by and featuring the work of local Black women. Clottee Hammons, creative director of Emancipation Arts LLC, has brought together the work of Rhonda Shakur Carter and Therosia Reynolds to "confront an array of topics with the visual commentary unequivocally grounded in love," says the gallery statement. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral100 West Roosevelt Street
602-254-7126See the work of two representative realism painters who are instructors at the Scottsdale Artists’ School at Olney Gallery this month. In an exhibition titled "Every Moment Counts," Ashwini Bharathula and Linda Tracey Brandon show works that have a focus on flowers and birds. Along with the art, enjoy Glendale Community College music students performing in the cathedral. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Art Museum1625 North Central Avenue
602-257-1880There's a lot going on at Phoenix Art Museum this Friday. You'll get a chance to see the highly anticipated exhibition "Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of This Town" for free. Plus, attendees can make collage art with cut + paste phx, live taiko drumming by Ken Koshio, music by DJ Stoneypie, a scavenger hunt and food trucks. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Center for the Arts1202 North Third Street
602-254-3100Inside the Larry Wilson Gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts, visitors can see "Ex Nihilo," the show featuring the work of Brazilian artist Sebastiao Pereira. Pereira creates photo-realistic portraits of people he knows and admires using scraps of paper or square paint samples. You can meet the artist between the hours of 7 and 9 p.m.
Sisao Gallery1501 West Grand Avenue
516-603-1930See art that was created for a good cause this month at Sisao Gallery. Through the sixth annual Art for Good Project, earlier this year, 10 artists each received a $1,000 grant to make a piece that would be donated to local nonprofits for fundraising purposes. First Friday's show brings together those 10 works, plus additional pieces by each of the 10 artists: Heather Bentz, Alexandra Bowers, Swapna Das, Bronwyn Dierssen, Carlos Encinas, Lauren Lee, Hanna Makkonen, John Moody (MDMN), Rita Toikka, and Larry Willis. The show is presented by The Carmody Foundation. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
To get an exhibition or gallery included in a future First Friday roundup, email [email protected].