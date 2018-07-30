Arizona Biennial Exhibit Explores Life in Between Two Worlds

From left: Works by Jessica Palomo, Alan Bur Johnson, and Daniel Friedman in the "2018 Arizona Biennial."

For so many Southwest dwellers, life is a shifting amalgamation of in-betweens. We live in borderlands, between countries. We’ve come from, or we’re heading to, another place. We exist in built environments, surrounded by the natural world. We’re shedding old identities, even as we work to shape new ones.

It’s a phenomenon that’s beautifully captured in the “2018 Arizona Biennial” exhibition at Tucson Museum of Art, which opened on July 6 and continues through September 16. The exhibition includes 85 works, created by 70 artists. About half the artists are based in metro Phoenix.

The exhibition was curated by Rebecca R. Hart, curator of modern and contemporary art at Denver Art Museum, who culled selected works from 1,507 submissions. The works she’s chosen fall roughly into three themes she identifies in her juror’s statement for the show: the natural world, the social realm, and the individual and identity.