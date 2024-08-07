Ballet Under the Stars free Phoenix performance series returns for 2024

The performances are suited for all ages and feature several excerpts from contemporary and classical ballets. There is no ticketing for the events; just show up ready to enjoy.
This year's schedule is:
- 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills
- 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler
- 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
- 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Centennial Plaza Park, 9875 N. 85th Ave., Peoria
- 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, 9802 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
- 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road
Recommendations include: showing up early to get a good spot, packing a folding chair or a blanket to sit on, bringing your own food and drinks and dressing for the weather (and don't forget the bug spray).
For more information on Ballet Under the Stars and the company's 2024-25 season, visit the Ballet Arizona website.