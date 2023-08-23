The best outfits we saw at opening night of ASU Gammage's ‘Beetlejuice’

The national tour of the Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" arrived at Tempe's ASU Gammage Tuesday evening, and fans of the ghost with the most turned out in their spookiest getups for the sold-out opening night.
Black-and-white stripes, green and purple were the colors of choice for many audience members. We also saw plenty of striped tops and subtle green accents even among the folks who didn't dress up.
ASU Gammage got in on the themed fun, too. A black-and-white striped Beetle Brownie and themed cocktails such as The Sandworm and the Day Oh! were popular menu items.
"Beetlejuice" runs through Sunday at ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. An extremely limited number of tickets are available through Ticketmaster, most of which are resale tickets. Visit the ASU Gammage website for more information.
Here are some of the great looks we saw at the show.