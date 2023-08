The best outfits we saw at opening night of ASU Gammage's ‘Beetlejuice’

click to enlarge This theatergoer was inspired by Delia's glove hairpiece in the movie. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Purple, black and stripes were popular fashion choices. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Matching Beetlejuice pajamas make for a comfortable theater experience. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge We saw plenty of Beetlejuice merch on audience members. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Showing off their outfits — and a Beetle Brownie. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge This red dress was an homage to Lydia's wedding dress in the film. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge We love the beetle bolo tie. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Stripes, Beetlejuice merch, goth looks and anything spooky was a hit at the show. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Everyone was excited for the musical version of the popular film. Jennifer Goldberg

The national tour of the Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" arrived at Tempe's ASU Gammage Tuesday evening, and fans of the ghost with the most turned out in their spookiest getups for the sold-out opening night.Black-and-white stripes, green and purple were the colors of choice for many audience members. We also saw plenty of striped tops and subtle green accents even among the folks who didn't dress up.ASU Gammage got in on the themed fun, too. A black-and-white striped Beetle Brownie and themed cocktails such as The Sandworm and the Day Oh! were popular menu items."Beetlejuice" runs through Sunday at ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. An extremely limited number of tickets are available through Ticketmaster, most of which are resale tickets. Visit the ASU Gammage website for more information.Here are some of the great looks we saw at the show.