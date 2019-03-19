New Creative Spaces Are Helping Historic Grand Avenue District Thrive

Creative types converged on a funky art space called Weird Garden Friday night, eager to see an eclectic mix of piñata-style artworks made by artists and community members. Beatrice Moore, a longtime staple of the downtown arts scene, stood washing her hands over a large sink, as people milled through the space, exploring piñatas shaped like everything from roof rats to Donald Trump.

It was March Third Friday, and people were out making the gallery rounds along a strip of Grand Avenue that runs between Seventh and 15th avenues. Years ago, art spaces dotted the diagonal street that's renowned for having a quirky vibe. Today, new art spaces are opening with regularity, and Grand Avenue is hitting a sweet spot.

Several new businesses have opened along Grand Avenue in recent months, and other creative projects are in the works. In some cases, artists are giving existing spaces an intriguing refresh. And it’s having a visible effect, including more foot traffic during First and Third Friday art walks.