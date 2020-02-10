Felicia Day Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Geeks of the Valley, get ready to say, “Hi, Felicia!” Phoenix Fan Fusion has announced that actress, author, and nerd icon Felicia Day will appear at the 2020 edition of the event.

For those of you who haven’t heard of her, feel free to turn in your geek cards now.

Day is best known as the creator, writer, and star of The Guild, a popular comedy web series inspired by online role-playing games. Her other famous roles include playing Penny in Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, Dr. Holly Marten on Eureka, and Vi in the television version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

If that weren’t enough nerd cred on her resume, Day co-created the web series Tabletop along with Wil Wheaton, launched the YouTube channel Geek & Sundry, and wrote the memoir You're Never Weird on the Internet (Almost).

The actress is among a growing roster of special guests that are scheduled to appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020, which runs from Thursday, May 21, to Sunday, May 24, at Phoenix Convention Center. Previously announced guests include Clark Gregg from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kate Mulgrew and Tim Russ from Star Trek: Voyager, and Futurama's Billy West and John DiMaggio.

Day previously appeared at the event in 2010, back when it was known as Phoenix Comicon.

At Fan Fusion 2020, she's scheduled to appear from Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24. She will participate in Q&A panels (which is free to attend with paid admission to the event) and will likely be available for autographs and photos (for an extra cost). Check the schedule in the coming weeks for more details.

