Get $5 home games at Chase Field with D-backs Ballpark Summer Pass

The pass covers three full months of home games, including series against the Braves, Phillies and Dodgers.
May 20, 2024
Spend summer nights at Chase Field this season.
Spend summer nights at Chase Field this season.

The dog days of summer are the perfect time to hang out at the ballpark. And this summer, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making it affordable to head down to Chase Field.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ popular D-backs Ballpark Summer Pass, presented by Bar-S, is on sale now for a limited time. The pass gets fans a ticket to all 40 home games June through August for just $179, or under $5 a game.

Summer Pass holders will have the opportunity to upgrade their seating locations each game, sit with fellow pass holders by linking accounts, and bring friends and family through the purchase of guest passes which can be added on to their tickets. In addition to games against the Braves, Phillies, Dodgers and more, Summer Pass holders will get tickets to some of the team’s most anticipated promotions:

  • Four-Home Run Tee, courtesy of Talking Stick & Casino Arizona, on June 15
  • Father’s Day Polo, courtesy of Sanderson Ford, on June 16
  • Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobblehead on June 29
  • Star Wars Night with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper Bobblehead, courtesy of Cox, on July 13
  • D-backs Hall of Fame Ceremony with Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez Tee on July 27
  • NL Champions Replica Ring on August 10

To take advantage of the promotion, fans can purchase a D-backs Summer Pass on the MLB website or through the MLB Ballpark App. Each home series, Summer Pass holders will receive a text message with a link to opt-in to reserve seats and receive mobile tickets delivered directly to your mobile device through the MLB Ballpark App.
