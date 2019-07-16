Here's Your Guide to July Third Friday in Metro Phoenix

Local creatives are shining a light on significant social issues this month, with exhibitions exploring climate change and anxiety amplified by technology. You've got plenty of additional options, including art shows highlighting forays into outer space and the human mind.
Turns out, the Xico shipping container galleries won't open in their new location for Third Friday, but keep an eye out for fresh shipping container shows in August. Here's a look at free Third Friday offerings this month, including two shows that made our must-see list.
Must-See Exhibits
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
This group show at Modified Arts includes works by eight artists who bring diverse materials and sensibilities to the issue of climate change. Participating artists include Jeff Chabot, Sean Deckert, Luis G. Hernandez, Molly Koehn, Carolyn Lavender, William LeGoullon, Andrew Manning, and Lizzy Taber. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
Responding to anxieties wrought by pitfalls of the digital age, including images that prompt some to question their own worth, Christopher Jagmin has spent six months creating new text-based works including drawings, prints, and more. Friday’s artist reception happens from 7 to 9 p.m. at Practical Art, where he’ll also hold a two-hour workshop later this month.
Grand Avenue
Bud’s on Grand
1301 Grand Avenue
Bud’s on Grand is showing artworks by Hendy, an Arizona native and glass artist who goes by just a single name. See his eclectic assortment of blown-glass artworks during Third Friday hours from 7 to 11 p.m.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery is showing works created by a sculptor and metalworker who uses the moniker Just Idle Hands. The exhibit features works designed to challenge viewer perceptions of matter and its myriad properties. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Trans Am Phx
1506 Grand Avenue
Perhaps you’ve seen Doug Bale’s mural gracing the building that’s home to Trans Am Phx. Now, you can see his works on a whole different scale with this exhibition of abstract paintings. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
For “Ask Your Friends If It’s Okay to Talk to Zucca,” the artist is showing new paintings inspired by psychedelic visions and inkblots from the Rorschach test created nearly 100 years ago to explore psychological states. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
Eye Lounge
418 East Roosevelt Street
Members of the Eye Lounge artist collective will be showing works in progress in various media, including painting and photography. Participating artists include Samantha Lyn Aasen, Kit Abate, Kat Davis. Gina DeGideo, Mikey Foster Estes, Tess Mosko Scherer, Brianna Noble, Cyd Peroni, and Kim Sweet. Friday's opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
monOrchid
214 East Roosevelt Street
Explore photographic images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which was created to facilitate a human return to the moon’s surface. Featured works “reveal the diversity of the lunar landscape.” Friday’s opening reception at monOrchid runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
