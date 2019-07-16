Here's Your Guide to July Third Friday in Metro Phoenix

Local creatives are shining a light on significant social issues this month, with exhibitions exploring climate change and anxiety amplified by technology. You've got plenty of additional options, including art shows highlighting forays into outer space and the human mind.

Turns out, the Xico shipping container galleries won't open in their new location for Third Friday, but keep an eye out for fresh shipping container shows in August. Here's a look at free Third Friday offerings this month, including two shows that made our must-see list.

Look for Andrew Manning's work at Modified Arts. Modified Arts

Must-See Exhibits

“Climate of Unrest”

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

This group show at Modified Arts includes works by eight artists who bring diverse materials and sensibilities to the issue of climate change. Participating artists include Jeff Chabot, Sean Deckert, Luis G. Hernandez, Molly Koehn, Carolyn Lavender, William LeGoullon, Andrew Manning, and Lizzy Taber. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“Listicles + Clickbait”

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Responding to anxieties wrought by pitfalls of the digital age, including images that prompt some to question their own worth, Christopher Jagmin has spent six months creating new text-based works including drawings, prints, and more. Friday’s artist reception happens from 7 to 9 p.m. at Practical Art, where he’ll also hold a two-hour workshop later this month.

Checking out blown-glass works by Hendy. Bud's on Grand

Grand Avenue

“Hendy’s Heat Wave”

Bud’s on Grand

1301 Grand Avenue

Bud’s on Grand is showing artworks by Hendy, an Arizona native and glass artist who goes by just a single name. See his eclectic assortment of blown-glass artworks during Third Friday hours from 7 to 11 p.m.

“Liquid Tension”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue



{9} The Gallery is showing works created by a sculptor and metalworker who uses the moniker Just Idle Hands. The exhibit features works designed to challenge viewer perceptions of matter and its myriad properties. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Getting a good look at Doug Bales' work along Grand Avenue. Doug Bale/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Calculatosis”

Trans Am Phx

1506 Grand Avenue





Perhaps you’ve seen Doug Bale’s mural gracing the building that’s home to Trans Am Phx. Now, you can see his works on a whole different scale with this exhibition of abstract paintings. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

“Ask Your Friends…”

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue

For “Ask Your Friends If It’s Okay to Talk to Zucca,” the artist is showing new paintings inspired by psychedelic visions and inkblots from the Rorschach test created nearly 100 years ago to explore psychological states. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7 to 10 p.m.

Exploring work by Eye Lounge collective artist Brianna Noble. Brianna Noble

Roosevelt Row

"#WIP Pop-up Show"

Eye Lounge

418 East Roosevelt Street

Members of the Eye Lounge artist collective will be showing works in progress in various media, including painting and photography. Participating artists include Samantha Lyn Aasen, Kit Abate, Kat Davis. Gina DeGideo, Mikey Foster Estes, Tess Mosko Scherer, Brianna Noble, Cyd Peroni, and Kim Sweet. Friday's opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Barnstorming the Moon”

monOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

Explore photographic images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which was created to facilitate a human return to the moon’s surface. Featured works “reveal the diversity of the lunar landscape.” Friday’s opening reception at monOrchid runs from 6 to 9 p.m.