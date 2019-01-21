Your Guide to WWE Royal Rumble Week in Phoenix

It’s pretty safe to say that the Valley will be the focal point of the WWE universe for most of the next week – and that’s no wrestling-style hyperbole. All eyes will be on downtown Phoenix for five days straight, including the tens of thousands of wrestling fans in attendance and millions more watching around the world.

Besides the Royal Rumble itself, there will be a slew of events happening, such as live broadcasts, meet-and-greets, and fan gatherings, not to mention scores of matches. And the WWE won’t be the only game in town, however, as a few local indie promotions and notable wrestling geeks will also get into the action.

Here’s a look at everything wrestling-related that’s scheduled to happen in the Valley over the next few days. (Note: * denotes an official WWE event.)

WWE Royal Rumble Axxess*

Friday, January 25

Phoenix Convention Center

This three-day interactive fan event runs from Friday, January 25 to Sunday, January 27, and will offer the chance to meet WWE superstars, watch matches, check out rare memorabilia, or just geek out. The Friday night session kicks things off and will run from 6 to 10 p.m.

General admission is $45, which includes the chance to get autographs and photos with Baron Corbin, Jeff Hardy, Asuka, Carmella, R-Truth, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and others. VIP tickets are $100 and offer express entry and an autograph and professional photo with Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura. Premium VIP is $150 and includes an autograph and photo with Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose and other perks. Kids 2 and under are free. (Note: Tickets cover a single session only.)

NotSam Wrestling Podcast Live

Friday, January 25

CB Live

Radio host, pro wrestling super-fan, and WWE commentator Sam Roberts will host a live version of his hilarious and informative NotSam Wrestling podcast on Friday night at the newly opened CB Live at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Joining him will be ultra-popular WWE commentator Corey Graves (a.k.a. “The Savior of Misbehavior”). Start time is 7:30 p.m. General admission is $25 and VIP tickets (which include up-front seating and a meet-and-greet) are $50.

Party Hard Wrestling’s PartyMania 3

Friday, January 25

The Nile Theater in Mesa

The party-hearty wrestlers of PHW will put their biggest event of the year. Eight matches are scheduled, including a main event title bout between PHW’s “Champion of the Multiverse” Shane Marvel and The Party Ranger. Bell time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $8 for kids 12 and under.

Zealot Pro Wrestling’s Z1 Championship Tournament

Friday, January 25

Unexpected Art Gallery

The newly launched local promotion is planning an action-packed eight-man elimination tournament that will include indie stars like Joey Ryan, Simon Grimm, and Delilah Doom. Local rapper Mega Ran will also perform. Things get going at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission and $30 for front-row seating.

Ramble Before the Rumble

Friday, January 25

Crescent Ballroom

The wrestling geeks of local podcasts Mat Mania and The Steel Cage will team up for an evening of gabbing about grappling. Local rappers (and Mat Mania co-hosts) Mega Ran and Teek Hall will also perform, as will indie band Bear Ghost. Start time is 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

WWE Superstar Meet-And-Greet

Saturday, January 26

Cricket Wireless in Tempe

Wrestlers Sasha Banks and Bayley will conduct a Facebook livestream inside the Cricket Wireless location at 733 East Guadalupe Road in Tempe starting at 10:30 a.m. A special meet-and-greet with fans will follow.

WWE Royal Rumble Axxess*

Saturday, January 26

Phoenix Convention Center

Saturday sessions will happen from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Matches for the “Worlds Collide” tournament will take place and WWE superstars at the first session include Booker T, Ember Moon, Mickie James, Kurt Angle, and The Bar. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, and Elias will offer autographs for VIP ticketholders and Finn Bálor and A.J. Styles will do the same for Premium VIP attendees.

The second session will feature appearances by Alexa Bliss, Lana, Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal, Nia Jax, and Rusev. VIP ticketholders can get autographs from Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio while The New Day, The Miz, and Maryse will be in the Premium VIP area. $45 general admission, $100 for VIP, and $150 for Premium VIP. Kids 2 and under are free. (Note: Tickets cover a single session only.)

Party Hard Wrestling’s Pancake Party

Saturday, January 26

The Nile Theater in Mesa

Partake in both flapjacks and bodyslams during this pancake-filled wrestling breakfast put on by local promotion Party Hard Wrestling. Five surprise matches will take place while Nile Cafe serves the eats for $5 a plate. The event starts at 10 a.m. and its free to attend with a PartyMania 3 ticket stub.

NXT Takeover: Phoenix*

Saturday, January 26

Talking Stick Resort Arena

One of the hottest events during Royal Rumble week will be NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. For those who aren’t familiar with NXT, its the developmental brand for the WWE and is where many future WWE superstars hone their craft and characters before joining shows like Raw or SmackDown. Its also become insanely popular with die-hard wrestling fans in recent years.

Every few months, the brand stages a pay-per-view-like event called NXT TakeOver, which features its biggest stars squaring off. The latest edition is NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, which will happen on Saturday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Five matches are scheduled to take place, with the biggest bout being NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa taking on challenger (and former champ) by Aleister Black.

Other bouts include Johnny Gargano facing Ricochet for NXT’s North American championship, a showdown between the “King of Bros” Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno, and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler taking on challenger Bianca Belair for the title. Plus, the NXT’s Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs when The War Raiders challenge current champs The Undisputed Era. NXT TakeOver: Phoenix kicks off at 4:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 to$400 via ticketmaster.com.

Elite Wrestling Entertainment

Saturday, January 26

Ringside Sports Grill

Wrestlers like Diamante, Adan Reyes, Zafiro, Joey Ryan, Josh Carey, and Lord Drako are all scheduled to perform at this indie event at the west-side sports bar. Bell time is 8 p.m. and tickets $10 via Elite Wrestling Entertainment’s website.

WWE Royal Rumble Axxess*

Sunday, January 27

Phoenix Convention Center

The final session goes from 8 a.m. to noon and will feature the conclusion of the Worlds Collide tournament. Those with general admission can meet The Usos, Mandy Rose, Lucha House Party, and The Riott Squad. Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair will be autographing in the VIP section while Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Seth Rollins will be signing for Premium VIP attendees. $45 general admission, $100 for VIP, and $150 for Premium VIP. Kids 2 and under are free. (Note: Tickets cover a single session only.)

Something to Wrestle With

Sunday, January 27

Stand Up Live

Veteran WWE creative team member Bruce Pritchard will conduct a live version of his popular podcast Something to Wrestle With along with co-host Conrad Thompson. Expect plenty of tales of wrestling’s past. 18-and-over only. 1 p.m., $35 for general admission, $65 for a preshow meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m. (There’s also a two-drink minimum.)

WWE Royal Rumble 2019*

Sunday, January 27

Chase Field

WWE superstars will compete in two 30-person Royal Rumble matches (one for men and the other for women), each offering the winner a title shot at WrestleMania 35 in April. Male participants will include John Cena, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Jeff Hardy. The women’s Rumble will feature such wrestlers as Ember Moon, Ruby Riott , Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Naomi.

Six other matches are scheduled, including Daniel Bryan versus A.J. Styles for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar versus Finn Balor for the Universal Championship, and Becky Lynch taking on Asuka for the Smackdown women’s title. The action begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $36.50 to $1,506.50.

Dolph Ziggler & Friends

Sunday, January 27

Stand Up Live

WWE star, stand-up comedian, and Valley resident Dolph Ziggler will serve up laughs after the Rumble along with fellow comic Sarah Tianna. The 18-and-over only event starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for admission plus a meet-and-greet and autograph, and $50 for reserved seating and the aforementioned perks. (There’s also a two-drink minimum.)

Mat Mania's Royal Rumble After-Party

Sunday, January 27

Cobra Arcade Bar

Mega Ran will get behind the mixers for a rare DJ set during Mat Mania's post-Rumble party affair and plans to spin a mix of video game music, wrestling themes, and hip-hop. Meanwhile, The bar will serve geek-inspired cocktails and a WWE-themed cosplay contest for prizes will take place. There also may or may not be a few special guests dropping by the party. The mania begins at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Sonoran Championship Wrestling’s Sunrise Showdown

Sunday, January 27

The Duce

Willie Mack will put his NWA National Title on the line against Impulse Champion Thugnificent during this fundraiser benefiting local wrestling fan Chris Garland. SCW champ Sergio Vega will also defend the SCW title against E.J. Sparks. Start time is 10:30 a.m. General admission is $15 and a bottomless mimosa special is $30.

WWE Raw*

Monday, January 28

Talking Stick Resort Arena

What’s going to happen after the Royal Rumble? WWE fans can find out by attending the broadcast of Raw that will take place on Monday, January 28, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Many of the superstars from the Raw roster are scheduled to appear during the event, including Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Two main events will happen during the evening. Newly minted Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley will defend against challenger Seth Rollins (who he beat for the title in a three-way match that also involved Dean Ambrose) in what should be an epic encounter. The other main event match will see Finn Bálor teaming up with Elias to take on Ambrose and Drew McIntyre. Start time is 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $600 and can be purchased via ticketmaster.com.

WWE Smackdown Live!*

Tuesday, January 29:

Talking Stick Resort Arena

The WWE’s SmackDown Live! will be broadcast from Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 West Jefferson Street, on Tuesday, January 29, and serve as the final event of Royal Rumble week. And believe us, they’ve saved the best for last.

Valley resident Daniel Bryan, who may or may not be WWE Champion after his battle with AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, will join forces with Randy Orton and Samoa Joe in a six-man tag team match against Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Jeff Hardy.

Other WWE superstars scheduled to appear during the broadcast will include Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. The New Day will also be there and there may or may not be pancakes involved. SmackDown Live! is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $600.