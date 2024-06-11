 Kevin Hart adds new Phoenix comedy show date | Phoenix New Times
Kevin Hart adds third Phoenix comedy show date

In case you didn't get the tickets you wanted for the other two, Kevin Hart just announced a third Phoenix show.
June 11, 2024
You'll now have three chances to see Kevin Hart in Phoenix this fall.
Once again, comedian and actor Kevin Hart has added another Phoenix show to his performance calendar.

The new date is Oct. 13 at Footprint Center downtown.

Hart initially announced an Oct. 11 Phoenix stop on his Acting My Age Tour in April. He added an Oct. 12 date last month.

Tickets will be available starting with presales at 10 a.m. Wednesday before the general on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Kevin Hart website. There will also be a limited amount of VIP tickets available.

Based on the other shows, tickets will start at around $53 plus taxes and fees.

Hart's previous tour, Reality Check, was the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023, according to Billboard magazine. This time, the comedian wants a more personal experience.

“Acting My Age is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart said in the initial tour announcement. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”

Part of that intimacy is the no-device policy for Hart's shows. According to Ticketmaster, "This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue."
