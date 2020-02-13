 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Picturing some fun family photos with shades from Frances.
Picturing some fun family photos with shades from Frances.
Lynn Trimble

Where to Find Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts in Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | February 13, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Fret not, procrastinators. There’s still time to snag a little something for the love of your life. We’ve scouted local boutiques in search of Valentine’s Day ideas and spotted everything from naughty plates for deliverable homemade treats to elixirs that’ll spice up your favorite cocktails. Before you head out to shop, take some time to check out what we found. It’s all in the spirit of showing local love on Valentine’s Day.

Feeling the cookbook love at Arcadia Farms Marketplace.
Feeling the cookbook love at Arcadia Farms Marketplace.
Lynn Trimble
Arcadia Farms Marketplace
7020 East First Avenue, Scottsdale

You’ll find gifts with a romantic culinary twist inside Arcadia Farms Marketplace, where you can also indulge in miniature cakes to help set the Valentine’s Day mood. The market carries cookbooks, coffee and teaware, candles, home decor, and more.

Fun gift basket goodies spotted at Bunky Boutique.
Fun gift basket goodies spotted at Bunky Boutique.
Lynn Trimble
Bunky Boutique
1437 North First Street

Look for clothing and accessories that celebrate Arizona, along with fashion that has a modern-yet-vintage vibe. Bunky Boutique carries jewelry, babywear, handbags, body care, and an eclectic assortment of small gift items.

Fun finds at Desert Crafted.
Fun finds at Desert Crafted.
Lynn Trimble
Desert Crafted
2809 North Seventh Avenue

Explore works by Phoenix artist Laura Plecas inside her boutique filled with clothing, accessories, and objects sourced from around the world. Desert Crafted carries essential oils, hats, scarves, and more.

Feeling the cocktail love at Frances.
Feeling the cocktail love at Frances.
Lynn Trimble
Frances
10 West Camelback Road

Check out Frances if you're looking for novelty items with a pop culture twist or a hefty dose of sarcasm. The boutique also carries clothing, jewelry, home and office accessories, baby gear, and wall decor.

Getting a peek inside Galeana 39.
Getting a peek inside Galeana 39.
Lynn Trimble
Galeana 39
1736 East McDowell Road

You’ll find scented and decorative candles, plus a creative assortment of home and office goods at Galeana 39, which also carries jewelry and work by local artists. Pop over to nearby Palabras Bilingual Bookstore and Mucho Mas Art Studio, too.

Looking for fun gifts at Phoenix General in Roosevelt Row.
Looking for fun gifts at Phoenix General in Roosevelt Row.
Lynn Trimble
Phoenix General
219 East Roosevelt Street

Head to Roosevelt Row if you want to explore the newest Phoenix General boutique, which is located inside the monOrchid building. They carry a fun assortment of greeting cards, small home and office decor, jewelry, fashion, and more.

Loving Denise Yaghmourian's plates at Practical Art.
Loving Denise Yaghmourian's plates at Practical Art.
Lynn Trimble
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue

Explore practical works of art by more than 100 local artists at Practical Art, where you can also pop into Hidden Track Bottle Shop to snag some off-the-beaten-path wine offerings. The shop carries clothing, home and office decor, jewelry, kitchen wares, and decorative items.

Exploring all things green inside The Bosque at Pueblo.
Exploring all things green inside The Bosque at Pueblo.
Lynn Trimble
The Bosque at Pueblo
1002 North Pierce Street

Turn to The Bosque at Pueblo if you’re all about plants and fun ways to enjoy them. The shop carries a diverse assortment of plants and accessories, plus eclectic gift items from maps to small works by local artists.

Checking out The Paper Place in Scottsdale.
Checking out The Paper Place in Scottsdale.
Lauren Cusimano
The Paper Place
4130 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

Check out The Paper Place if you’re looking for office and home decor, or gifts for someone who likes to stay organized with a fancy twist. The shop carries small gifts and accessories, including pens and jewelry.

Southwest Gardener has great gifts for gardeners.
Southwest Gardener has great gifts for gardeners.
Lynn Trimble



Southwest Gardener
300 West Camelback Road

Head to Southwest Gardener to find garden-themed home and office decor, accessories, and more. The shop also carries gardening supplies and garden decor. 

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

