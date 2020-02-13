Where to Find Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts in Metro Phoenix

Fret not, procrastinators. There’s still time to snag a little something for the love of your life. We’ve scouted local boutiques in search of Valentine’s Day ideas and spotted everything from naughty plates for deliverable homemade treats to elixirs that’ll spice up your favorite cocktails. Before you head out to shop, take some time to check out what we found. It’s all in the spirit of showing local love on Valentine’s Day.
7020 East First Avenue, Scottsdale
You’ll find gifts with a romantic culinary twist inside Arcadia Farms Marketplace, where you can also indulge in miniature cakes to help set the Valentine’s Day mood. The market carries cookbooks, coffee and teaware, candles, home decor, and more.
1437 North First Street
Look for clothing and accessories that celebrate Arizona, along with fashion that has a modern-yet-vintage vibe. Bunky Boutique carries jewelry, babywear, handbags, body care, and an eclectic assortment of small gift items.
2809 North Seventh Avenue
Explore works by Phoenix artist Laura Plecas inside her boutique filled with clothing, accessories, and objects sourced from around the world. Desert Crafted carries essential oils, hats, scarves, and more.
10 West Camelback Road
Check out Frances if you're looking for novelty items with a pop culture twist or a hefty dose of sarcasm. The boutique also carries clothing, jewelry, home and office accessories, baby gear, and wall decor.
1736 East McDowell Road
You’ll find scented and decorative candles, plus a creative assortment of home and office goods at Galeana 39, which also carries jewelry and work by local artists. Pop over to nearby Palabras Bilingual Bookstore and Mucho Mas Art Studio, too.
219 East Roosevelt Street
Head to Roosevelt Row if you want to explore the newest Phoenix General boutique, which is located inside the monOrchid building. They carry a fun assortment of greeting cards, small home and office decor, jewelry, fashion, and more.
5070 North Central Avenue
Explore practical works of art by more than 100 local artists at Practical Art, where you can also pop into Hidden Track Bottle Shop to snag some off-the-beaten-path wine offerings. The shop carries clothing, home and office decor, jewelry, kitchen wares, and decorative items.
1002 North Pierce Street
Turn to The Bosque at Pueblo if you’re all about plants and fun ways to enjoy them. The shop carries a diverse assortment of plants and accessories, plus eclectic gift items from maps to small works by local artists.
4130 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
Check out The Paper Place if you’re looking for office and home decor, or gifts for someone who likes to stay organized with a fancy twist. The shop carries small gifts and accessories, including pens and jewelry.
Southwest Gardener
300 West Camelback Road
Head to Southwest Gardener to find garden-themed home and office decor, accessories, and more. The shop also carries gardening supplies and garden decor.
