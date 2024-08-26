Maricopa County BOGO camping promotion returns for fall

For stays from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night or more, at a participating desert mountain county park can receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.
Not all parks are included in the offer. Participating parks are:
- Cave Creek Regional Park: Located north of Phoenix, this park offers the illusion of being miles away from civilization. The campground has 55 individual developed campsites.
- McDowell Mountain Regional Park: Nestled in the lower Verde River basin, this park is a desert jewel in the northeast Valley. This park has 76 developed campsites perfect for RV or tent camping.
- Usery Mountain Regional Park. Located on the east side of the Valley at the western end of the Goldfield Mountains and adjacent to the Tonto National Forest, this park offers 74 individual developed campsites. Sites can accommodate an RV or tent camping.
- White Tank Mountain Regional Park: At nearly 30,000 acres, this is the largest regional park in Maricopa County. Most of the park is made up of the rugged and beautiful White Tank Mountains on the Valley’s west side. The park offers 40 individual developed campsites for tent or RV camping.
To take advantage of the offer, you will need to enter the applicable promotion code on the Maricopa County Parks website: 1 Night Free (valid for one free night during a two to seven-day stay) or 2 Nights Free (valid for two free nights during an eight to fourteen-day stay). The offer is valid for designated camping spaces, not primitive camping, group campground reservations or unit fees.