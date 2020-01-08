 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Just don't get any Szechuan Sauce on the dash.EXPAND
Just don't get any Szechuan Sauce on the dash.
Turo/Adult Swim

There's Now a Mortymobile, and It's Coming to the Valley

Jason Keil | January 8, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Local fans of Rick and Morty came in droves to see the Rickmobile, a truck in the shape of the alcoholic scientist from the Adult Swim show, when it rolled through the Valley last year.

Now the sociopath's teenage companion has a vehicle of his own, the aptly named Mortymobile. And not only can you get a picture with it, but you can also take it for a spin.

If you're in the vicinity of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chandler, located at 4955 South Arizona Avenue in Chandler, on Friday, January 17, from noon to 2 p.m., you can post a shot of yourself next to the 2010 Crystal White Pearl Mica Mazda 3 with a fiberglass replica of the teenage cartoon character on the top. It was introduced at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles late last year.

Morty has a vehicle, and you can actually drive it.EXPAND
Morty has a vehicle, and you can actually drive it.
Turo/Adult Swim

But the Mortymobile won't be selling the show's merchandise. The hatchback is a part of a partnership between Adult Swim and the car-sharing company Turo. If you like what you see, you can take the Mortymobile for a spin from January 18 through 25 if you sign up for the service. There are some restrictions, but proceeds from the bookings go to an organization that supports and empowers women in technical fields.

If you're ready to "get schwifty" with the Mortymobile, click here for the details or check out the video below.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

