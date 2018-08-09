International Mosaic Tile Project Could Be Headed for Grand Avenue

Here's a mosaic twist on Kristin Wesley's Friendly Flowers that dot the Grand Avenue landscape.

It’s been years since Phoenix artist Tammi Lynch-Forrest started toying with the idea of launching an international mosaic tile project. Now, she’s off and running, looking at possible locations.

She’s already gathered mosaic tile artworks from people around the U.S. and several other countries – including Australia, Germany, Israel, Latvia, and Scotland.

Tammi Lynch-Forrest is creating this circle with a floral mosaic by Dina Frid of Israel. Tammi Lynch-Forrest

Lynch-Forrest calls it the Human Mosaic Project. It’s designed to bring people together and reflect a spirit of unity.